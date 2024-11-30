New Colorado arts framework aims to boost creative communities statewide

The Colorado Business Committee for the Arts (CBCA) released what it describes as the state's first comprehensive policy roadmap for the creative sector.

According to CBCA, the framework was developed with input from over 800 arts advocates and creative workers, along with other community engagement. The organization conducted statewide surveys, interviews, and listening sessions through the initiative it called "Creative Dialogues: Imagining the Future of Arts & Culture in Colorado."

All of that input yielded four main priorities to support a ‘creatively engaged’ culture in Colorado: thriving local arts communities, a strong creative economy, livability for creative workers, and sustaining arts learning.

In a statement, CBCA executive director Christin Crampton Day said, the framework "is intended to provide an equitable, coordinated and intentional advocacy voice and vision ensuring that all artists, creatives and communities across Colorado thrive."

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Buell Theatre guests filter in for the first showing of "Moulin Rouge." June 9, 2022.

CBCA, which since 2021 has positioned itself as one of Colorado's main arts advocacy organizations, wants to use the framework to inform legislative agendas and guide local advocacy efforts. The organization said it plans to release a specific legislative agenda in the coming weeks to address these priorities at the General Assembly level.

The organization is also coordinating with Colorado Creative Industries' upcoming strategic plan, expected in early 2025, and intends to work with local arts agencies, foundations, chambers of commerce and creative districts on implementation.