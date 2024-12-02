CPR Classical Presents: A Colorado Christmas with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra

Celebrate the joys of Christmas with CPR Classical and the Colorado Symphony!

CPR Classical presents "A Colorado Christmas" with the Colorado Symphony and conductor Taylor Martin. CPR Classical's Monika Vischer will be at both performances on December 14th to welcome you to the show and get you entered into a giveaway for a family four-pack of tickets to see Marvel Studios' "Infinity Saga Concert Experience" on Sunday, February 16th.

The Colorado Symphony pulls out all the holiday stops for this annual favorite concert. Beloved Denver native vocalist Devon DeSantis hosts from the stage while the orchestra plays all your holiday favorites. The Colorado Symphony Orchestra and Children's Chorus join the orchestra for even more festive fun.

Santa and Mrs. Claus even make an appearance to get you and your family ready for the big night!

Take a few hours out of the hustle and bustle of the season and join us for this joyful Christmas celebration.

Here's your link for tickets.

And make sure to check out all the holiday radio shows on CPR Classical's Sound of the Season.