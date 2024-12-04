Reward offered for Maggie Long murder case gone cold in Park County

A $75,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a 7-year-old murder case in Park County that’s been described as one of Colorado’s most high-profile cold cases.

Maggie Long was murdered in her home near Bailey on Dec. 1, 2017. At the time, the high school senior at Platte Canyon High School was active in community theater. She had gone home from school to pick up some snacks for a performance at her school later the same day.

She didn’t make it back as expected, and that night her body was found burned in the family’s home. The house was also set ablaze and items were taken from it, including a safe and jade figurines.

The crime was classified as a possible hate crime – the family is Asian – and one angle that was investigated was the possibility that Long walked into her home while a burglary was taking place.

The family may have been targeted for burglary because of their perceived prosperity, as they ran a Chinese and a Thai restaurant and also owned real estate in the area.

Such theories have been considered, but so far no leads have led to a conclusion. Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw has said in previous interviews that perhaps someone knows some information that could aid the investigation and has yet to come forward.

Anyone with information can call the Maggie Long Task Force tip line at (303) 239-4243.