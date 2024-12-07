Downhill racer Lindsey Vonn skis out of retirement at Copper Mountain

The sun wasn’t even over the ridgeline of the nearby Tenmile Range, and the thermometer was still reading single digits, when Lindsey Vonn first skied into the downhill race finish area at Copper Mountain on Saturday morning after a practice run.

That didn’t deter the kids in race training camp visiting from Vermont’s Stratton Mountain School. They couldn’t believe their good fortune as they crammed around the legendary champion for a group photo.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News For a ski racing legend, 40-year-old Lindsey Vonn's return from retirement to downhill competition at Copper Mountain on Saturday sure was a low-key affair. That was fine with the kids in town for training camp from Vermont's Stratton Mountain School, who got a chance to crowd in front of their idol for a photo at the bottom of the race course.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News With the sun yet to peak over the Tenmile Range behind her as snow guns roar in the background, Lindsey Vonn pauses between runs at Copper Mountain, Dec. 7, 2024. Saturday marked her official return to downhill ski racing.

“It’s awesome,” gushed Stratton skier Emma Newkirk. “We all thought she was gone, but now she’s back out and it’s awesome.”

Vonn was indeed gone. She hasn’t competed in a major race since 2019, stepping aside in the wake of broken bones, torn up knees and concussions. But her 82 World Cup wins were second only to the 86 held by Sweden’s Ingmar Stenmark when she retired. She also notched three Olympic medals, including a Downhill gold and Super G bronze in the 2010 Vancouver Games, and a bronze at the PyeongChang Games in 2018.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Lindsey Vonn speeds down the final pitch of the course at Copper Mountain on Saturday.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Steam rises off Lindsey Vonn’s back as she catches her breath in the finish area of the downhill race course at Copper Mountain on Saturday.

Now, at age 40, she’s coming out of retirement to test herself again, against steep frigid mountains and world class competitors. To compete in the World Cup, skiers must amass a certain number of points in races that take place just below the marquee events Alpine fans are familiar with. Vonn is hoping to score a wildcard entry back into the circuit.

On Saturday she finished 24th out of 45, at 1 minute, 5.79 seconds behind the winner, Mirjam Puchner of Austria, and Vonn wrote on social media that she was fine with that. "I had a blast being in start with my teammates again," she wrote. "I'm still testing equipment and getting back in the groove. This is only the beginning and the way I'm skiing is more important than the times at this point."

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Lindsey Vonn kicks up a cloud of snow in the finish area of her second run at Copper Mountain.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News As snow guns put a frosting on the scene, Lindsey Vonn, in the blue bib, chatted with a group of people at the base of the downhill race course at Copper Mountain on Saturday.

Her teammates welcomed her back, too, because of the experience and energy she brings with her, said American Lauren Macuga, who finished 11th.

“The moment she came back to the team she just said, ‘Ask me anything,’” Macuga said. “I made the team the year she left the team. She’s my idol.”

“It’s so cool to see the best in the world. I know it’s five years later, but she’s still got it.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News American Lauren Macuga speaks with a reporter at the base of Copper Mountain’s downhill course on Saturday. She said her teammates were excited to have Lindsey Vonn out of retirement.