The Best Tracks of 2024: Indie 102.3 Host Picks

We've shared several hundred new songs on air with you this year. Tracks that spanned genres, went viral on social media, spoke to our hearts, ones that broke records, and made us proud of our Colorado music community. Here at Indie 102.3, we pride ourselves on the diversity and inclusivity of artists and our constant dedication to new music discovery. This year was no different and that wasn't just because of the music focused hosts behind the microphone you hear every day, but also because of you, our listener. Your support, your feedback, your requests matter to us as well. They've shaped what we curated and the programs we've produced in 2024. So, thank you for your support and for your membership. Now, here are some of the songs we discovered this year that stood out to our hosts. These are our Top 10 lists.



And, our hosts will share some of their favorite albums on Unboxing Day (December 26th) on air all day as well, so mark your calendars!



Don't forget to tell us YOUR favorites! Vote now in our Top 102.3 Songs of 2024 Listener Poll!

You can win cool prizes.

Alisha Sweeney

Top 10 Songs

Brittany Howard - Prove It To You

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe

Fontaines D.C. - Favourite

Hurray For The Riff Raff - Alibi

Khruangbin - A Love International

Michael Kiwanuka - Floating Parade

MJ Lenderman - She's Leaving You

Mk.gee - Are You Looking Up

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake

Thee Sacred Souls - Live For You

Waxahatchee - Bored



Top 10 Indie 102.3 B-Sides of 2024:

Baby Rose - Weekness (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD)

Childish Gambino - Lithonia

Cindy Lee - Glitz

Foushee - feel like home

Idles - Dancer

Jessica Pratt - Life Is

Pedro The Lion - Modesto

Reyna Tropical - Cartagena

Suki Waterhouse - My Fun

Toro y Moi - Tuesday



Dana Meyers

Top 10 Songs:

Amyl and The Sniffers - Jerkin’

Kavinsky, Angèle, Phoenix - Nightcall

Washed Out - The Hardest Part

Jungle - Let’s Go Back

Frank Turner - Girl From The Record Shop

The Jesus And Mary Chain - jamcod

Childish Gambino - Lithonia

The Last Dinner Party - The Feminine Urge

SPRINTS - Heavy

Mdou Moctar - Imouhar



Top 10 new songs on The Punkyard in 2024:

Amyl and The Sniffers - Jerkin’

Ekko Astral - baethoven

The Offspring - Light It Up

Bad Moves - Outta My Head

Green Day - Bobby Sox

Punkband - B.I.Y.L.C.

The Bug Club - A Bit Like James Bond

The Linda Lindas - No Obligation

Seb Lowe - 5168 Days

Lambrini Girls - God’s Country

Jason Thomas

Top 10 songs

Mdou Moctar - Imouhar

La Luz - Strange World

Hovvdy - Jean

Nilufer Yanya - Mutations

Good Looks - If It’s Gone

Japandroids - Chicago

Wild Pink - Eating the Egg Whole

Spiritual Cramp - Whatever You Say Man (feat. White Reaper)

Maribou State - Otherside (feat. Holly Walker)

The Cure - Alone



Jessi Whitten

Top 10 Songs:

Orla Gartland - Little Chaos

Hurray for the Riff Raff - Hawkmoon

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

Faye Webster ft. Lil Yachty - Mood Ring

Fat Dog - Peace Song

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ‘Em

Blondshell - Docket

Childish Gambino - Lithonia

Soccer Mommy - DriverChappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe

Shawn Lucero

Top 10 Indie Songs:

Mdou Moctar - Imouhar

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

MJ Lenderman - She’s Leaving You

Khruangbin - A Love International

The Cure - A Fragile Thing

Jack White - That’s How I’m Feeling

Dead Pioneers - Bad Indian

Amyl And The Sniffers - You Should Not Be Doing That

Charley Crockett - Solitary Road

Waxahatchee - Right Back To It (feat. MJ Lenderman)



Top 10 Personal Playlist:

Lacuna Coil - Oxygen

Blood Incantation - The Stargate [Tablet I]

Hermanos Gutierrez - Barrio Hustle

Dead Pioneers - My Spirit Animal Ate Your Spirit Animal

Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats - La Vipera

Shadows Fall - In The Grey

Body Count - Merciless

Gojira - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)

Charley Crockett - Killers of the Flower Moon



Will "Willobee" Carlan

Top 10 Songs:

The Cure - A Fragile Thing

Fcukers- Homie Don’t Shake

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

Brittany Howard - Prove It To You

LCD Soundsystem - X-Ray Eyes

Killer Mike - Run w Damian Marley

Dehd - Mood Ring

Mdou Moctar - Imouhar

Lucius - Old Tape feat Adam Granduciel

Bryan Ferry - Star



Top 10 live shows:

Jack White - Bluebird

The Damned - Gothic

Rolling Stones - Empower Field

Porno for Pyros - Fillmore

Blondie - Mission Ballroom

Billie Eilish - Ball Arena

Joe Jackson - Paramount

Cage The Elephant - Ford Amphitheatre

Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins - Coors Field

Mike Doughty - Bluebird