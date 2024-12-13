The Best Tracks of 2024: Indie 102.3 Host Picks

We've shared several hundred new songs on air with you this year. Tracks that spanned genres, went viral on social media, spoke to our hearts, ones that broke records, and made us proud of our Colorado music community. Here at Indie 102.3, we pride ourselves on the diversity and inclusivity of artists and our constant dedication to new music discovery. This year was no different and that wasn't just because of the music focused hosts behind the microphone you hear every day, but also because of you, our listener. Your support, your feedback, your requests matter to us as well. They've shaped what we curated and the programs we've produced in 2024. So, thank you for your support and for your membership. Now, here are some of the songs we discovered this year that stood out to our hosts. These are our Top 10 lists.
And, our hosts will share some of their favorite albums on Unboxing Day (December 26th) on air all day as well, so mark your calendars!
Don't forget to tell us YOUR favorites! Vote now in our Top 102.3 Songs of 2024 Listener Poll!
You can win cool prizes.
Alisha Sweeney
Top 10 Songs
Brittany Howard - Prove It To You
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe
Fontaines D.C. - Favourite
Hurray For The Riff Raff - Alibi
Khruangbin - A Love International
Michael Kiwanuka - Floating Parade
MJ Lenderman - She's Leaving You
Mk.gee - Are You Looking Up
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
Thee Sacred Souls - Live For You
Waxahatchee - Bored
Top 10 Indie 102.3 B-Sides of 2024:
Baby Rose - Weekness (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD)
Childish Gambino - Lithonia
Cindy Lee - Glitz
Foushee - feel like home
Idles - Dancer
Jessica Pratt - Life Is
Pedro The Lion - Modesto
Reyna Tropical - Cartagena
Suki Waterhouse - My Fun
Toro y Moi - Tuesday
Dana Meyers
Top 10 Songs:
Amyl and The Sniffers - Jerkin’
Kavinsky, Angèle, Phoenix - Nightcall
Washed Out - The Hardest Part
Jungle - Let’s Go Back
Frank Turner - Girl From The Record Shop
The Jesus And Mary Chain - jamcod
Childish Gambino - Lithonia
The Last Dinner Party - The Feminine Urge
SPRINTS - Heavy
Mdou Moctar - Imouhar
Top 10 new songs on The Punkyard in 2024:
Amyl and The Sniffers - Jerkin’
Ekko Astral - baethoven
The Offspring - Light It Up
Bad Moves - Outta My Head
Green Day - Bobby Sox
Punkband - B.I.Y.L.C.
The Bug Club - A Bit Like James Bond
The Linda Lindas - No Obligation
Seb Lowe - 5168 Days
Lambrini Girls - God’s Country
Jason Thomas
Top 10 songs
Mdou Moctar - Imouhar
La Luz - Strange World
Hovvdy - Jean
Nilufer Yanya - Mutations
Good Looks - If It’s Gone
Japandroids - Chicago
Wild Pink - Eating the Egg Whole
Spiritual Cramp - Whatever You Say Man (feat. White Reaper)
Maribou State - Otherside (feat. Holly Walker)
The Cure - Alone
Jessi Whitten
Top 10 Songs:
Orla Gartland - Little Chaos
Hurray for the Riff Raff - Hawkmoon
Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
Faye Webster ft. Lil Yachty - Mood Ring
Fat Dog - Peace Song
Beyoncé - Texas Hold ‘Em
Blondshell - Docket
Childish Gambino - Lithonia
Soccer Mommy - DriverChappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe
Shawn Lucero
Top 10 Indie Songs:
Mdou Moctar - Imouhar
Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
MJ Lenderman - She’s Leaving You
Khruangbin - A Love International
The Cure - A Fragile Thing
Jack White - That’s How I’m Feeling
Dead Pioneers - Bad Indian
Amyl And The Sniffers - You Should Not Be Doing That
Charley Crockett - Solitary Road
Waxahatchee - Right Back To It (feat. MJ Lenderman)
Top 10 Personal Playlist:
Lacuna Coil - Oxygen
Blood Incantation - The Stargate [Tablet I]
Hermanos Gutierrez - Barrio Hustle
Dead Pioneers - My Spirit Animal Ate Your Spirit Animal
Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats - La Vipera
Shadows Fall - In The Grey
Body Count - Merciless
Gojira - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)
Charley Crockett - Killers of the Flower Moon
Will "Willobee" Carlan
Top 10 Songs:
The Cure - A Fragile Thing
Fcukers- Homie Don’t Shake
Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
Brittany Howard - Prove It To You
LCD Soundsystem - X-Ray Eyes
Killer Mike - Run w Damian Marley
Dehd - Mood Ring
Mdou Moctar - Imouhar
Lucius - Old Tape feat Adam Granduciel
Bryan Ferry - Star
Top 10 live shows:
Jack White - Bluebird
The Damned - Gothic
Rolling Stones - Empower Field
Porno for Pyros - Fillmore
Blondie - Mission Ballroom
Billie Eilish - Ball Arena
Joe Jackson - Paramount
Cage The Elephant - Ford Amphitheatre
Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins - Coors Field
Mike Doughty - Bluebird