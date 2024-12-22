Photos: Local 303 Meetup for December with Marfa and our inaugural ugly sweater contest

The Local 303 Meetup on Monday, December 16, at Globe Hall was packed with holiday cheer, kicking off with our inaugural ugly sweater contest. The stakes were high: the grand prize included a pair of tickets to MJ Lenderman’s sold-out show at the Fox Theatre next month, plus a shiny (ugly sweater wearing) trophy. Co-hosts Dana Meyers and Alisha Sweeney, rocking their own festive sweaters, led the fun as the crowd’s applause crowned the winner. Listener Shane stole the spotlight with “Punkmas,” a DIY sweater crafted entirely from vintage materials.



Throughout the evening, a playlist of holiday tunes curated by Sweeney featuring Colorado artists set the perfect seasonal vibe. The night closed with a mesmerizing performance by Marfa, the duo of Bryce Menchaca and Kellen Wall, who formed this year after meeting in music school. They enchanted the packed crowd with heartfelt stories, original songs, and a few well-chosen covers.



Sweeney also welcomed Local 303 artist Teresa Suydam to the stage for a brief interview to share the exciting news of her recent nominations for the Native American Music Awards, a proud moment for the Colorado music community.



Relive the festive fun and check out photos from the night—we’re already counting down to the next Local 303 Meetup! PS: Its on January 27, 2025.

The Top 4 audience chosen sweaters for the Ugly Sweater Contest with co-hosts Dana Meyers and Alisha Sweeney Listener Shane wins the Ugly Sweater Contest with his homemade Punkmas sweater. Ugly Sweater Contest winner Shane with his trophy. Lot's of applause for the Pink Floyd sweater. Another favorite for the Ugly Sweater contest. Our youngest attendees at the Local 303 Meetup this month entered the contest as a group. Host Dana Meyers with her ode to Flavortown. Host Alisha Sweeney showing off her most-coveted ugly sweater. Ugly sweater cookies have entered the chat decorated by our youngest attendees and mom Sadie. Team Indie loved the ugly sweater cookies. More ugly sweaters at our most festive Local 303 Meetup yet! Cody from Boot Gun with CPR News' Audience Editor Lauren Antonoff Hart. Co-hosts Dana Meyers and Alisha Sweeney with two of this month's Local 303 acts, Teresa Suydam and Marfa. Bryce Menchaca, one-half of new duo Marfa. Bryce Menchaca, now recording as Marfa is a former Local 303 featured solo artist. Kellen Wall, one-half of Marfa, a new Denver duo. Marfa closing out this month's Local 303 Meetup for December, happy holidays.

Photos by Brittany Werges/CPR