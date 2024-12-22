Photos: Local 303 Meetup for December with Marfa and our inaugural ugly sweater contest

The Local 303 Meetup on Monday, December 16, at Globe Hall was packed with holiday cheer, kicking off with our inaugural ugly sweater contest. The stakes were high: the grand prize included a pair of tickets to MJ Lenderman’s sold-out show at the Fox Theatre next month, plus a shiny (ugly sweater wearing) trophy. Co-hosts Dana Meyers and Alisha Sweeney, rocking their own festive sweaters, led the fun as the crowd’s applause crowned the winner. Listener Shane stole the spotlight with “Punkmas,” a DIY sweater crafted entirely from vintage materials.
Throughout the evening, a playlist of holiday tunes curated by Sweeney featuring Colorado artists set the perfect seasonal vibe. The night closed with a mesmerizing performance by Marfa, the duo of Bryce Menchaca and Kellen Wall, who formed this year after meeting in music school. They enchanted the packed crowd with heartfelt stories, original songs, and a few well-chosen covers.
Sweeney also welcomed Local 303 artist Teresa Suydam to the stage for a brief interview to share the exciting news of her recent nominations for the Native American Music Awards, a proud moment for the Colorado music community.
Relive the festive fun and check out photos from the night—we’re already counting down to the next Local 303 Meetup! PS: Its on January 27, 2025.
Photos by Brittany Werges/CPR