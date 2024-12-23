Jeffco Chief of Schools fired, investigation underway

Jefferson County Public Schools has fired its Chief of Schools while an investigation is ongoing.

David Weiss’ employment was terminated effective Dec. 19, a Jefferson County media representative said in an emailed statement.

“At the direction of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, we cannot share any further details at this time due to their open investigation,” the statement said.



The sheriff’s department has not returned a request for comment.

Weiss worked in public education for 19 years, according to the school district’s website. He was the principal of Westgate Elementary School for five years, and a high school assistant principal before that.