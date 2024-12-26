Colorado Arts Spotlight, Dec. 26 – 31: From shadow dancers to New Years Eve Celebrations and more

This week, Colorado events showcase a variety of festive and cultural experiences for people of all ages to enjoy, from family-friendly New Year's Eve events to classical music performances and a ballet based on a classic story.

Arts and culture news

'Light Of Christmas' silhouettes brings shadow dance magic home to Colorado for holiday performance

Courtesy The Silhouettes, Inc. In a scene from the Silhouettes' shadow dance performance, "Light of Christmas", dancers use their bodies to capture a festive moment.

Award-winning shadow dance company The Silhouettes, which rose to fame as runners-up on "America's Got Talent," brings their holiday production back to Colorado with a performance at Beaver Creek Friday.

"It's so relatable (to audiences) because they're not (seeing) the brown hair color or the blue eyes or the actual physical features," company founder Lynn Waggoner-Patton said. "Everyone can put themselves within that shadow... We use characters and storylines that give something to every age in the audience."

The show, titled "Light of Christmas," weaves a single narrative about transformation and hope.

"It's about how a child, one child, one small child, can change the world for the better," Waggoner-Patton explained.

Silhouettes started in Arvada and while the company founder now calls Montana home, she emphasized this performance marks a meaningful return. "Silhouettes would not have been made or created without the support of my Colorado people," she said. "We feel like we are coming home."

The production features a collaboration between Montana and Denver-based dancers, celebrating both the company's origins and its evolution. Founded in 2009, Silhouettes has maintained strong ties to Colorado while expanding its innovative approach to shadow dance across the country.

Kwanzaa celebrations across the Front Range

From Denver's historic Park Hill to downtown Boulder to Colorado Springs, Colorado's African American communities are preparing to celebrate Kwanzaa, marking the weeklong holiday that begins Dec. 26.

Kwanzaa, created to celebrate African American heritage, centers on seven principles: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).

These Colorado celebrations represent just a few of the many community gatherings planned across the state during the holiday, which continues through Jan. 1.

Colorado Springs anchors the regional festivities with its milestone 35th annual Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration. The daily gatherings, from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at In-Balance Wellness Studio, will guide visitors through the holiday's core principles.

The Zion Senior Center in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood hosts its Annual Senior Kwanzaa Luncheon Celebration on Friday, Dec. 27.

And Boulder's Carver Museum joins the regional observances with its Kwanzaa Celebration on Dec. 28, rounding out a diverse calendar of Front Range events.

A green way to dispose of your evergreen

As the last ornaments twinkle on Colorado's Christmas trees, cities are already preparing to give these festive pines their second act. Starting December 26th, communities from Aurora to Longmont to Lakewood will transform their evergreens into everything from mulch for public parks to erosion control for hiking trails.

In Colorado Springs, tree drop off sites also raise money for local youth programs.

Steamboat Springs, embracing the early-bird spirit of the season, kicked off their recycling program on December 20th, for those who celebrated ahead of schedule

Remember to strip your tree of all decorations — those twinkling lights and cherished ornaments should be packed away in your holiday storage boxes. And while that touch of tinsel might look festive, it's unfortunately not compatible with the mulching process.

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

David Zalubowski/AP Fireworks explode over the May D&F Tower along the 16th Street pedestrian mall during a New Year's Eve celebration Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in downtown Denver.

Dance: Ballet Ariel's "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe" (Dec. 28 - 29, Parsons Theatre, Northglenn)

Ballet Ariel presents a final weekend of performances of their ballet based on the C.S. Lewis classic, with choreography by Ilena Norton and Gregory Gonzales.

Dance: Holiday Weekend Fête (Dec. 28 - 31, Studio Loft of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver)

This tango-themed event offers two options: a full weekend pass to all the events, which include yoga, tango lessons, and milongas (daily dance parties), or stand-alone tickets to the "Sol y Luna" tango show on one of the evenings.

NYE Fun: Noon Year's Eve at the Children's Museum (Dec. 31, Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, Denver)

This family-friendly celebration includes hourly ball drops, a snow maze, and other winter-themed activities.

NYE Fun: BETC's New Year's King Penny Radio Show (Dec. 31, Dairy Arts Center, Boulder)

This Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company event features a comedic improv radio show, followed by live music and dancing, hors d'oeuvres, and a champagne toast at 9 p.m.

NYE Fun: New Year's Eve at Denver Union Station (Dec. 31, Union Station, Denver)

Denver Union Station hosts a New Year's Eve celebration in the Terminal Bar and Great Hall with a live DJ and a "Sparkling Station." Free, but RSVPs are requested.

NYE Fun: Miracle at Midnight at Denver Union Station (Dec. 31, Union Station, Denver)

This is a ticketed event, limited to guests 21 and older, offering whimsical cocktails and a midnight champagne toast.

NYE Fun: The Cooper Lounge New Year's Eve Champagne Soirée (Dec. 31, The Cooper Lounge, Denver)

This ticketed event includes a champagne toast in an elegant atmosphere, with the option to add on a dessert for two. Reservations are required.

Northern Colorado

Other Fun: Menorah Lighting and Chanukah Celebration (Dec. 29, Old Town Square, Fort Collins)

This community celebration includes a menorah lighting, speeches, songs, food, and entertainment.

Other Fun: 22nd Annual Crystal Ball (Dec. 28, the Stanley Hotel, Estes Park)

Crystal Ball is an 80s-themed dance party with live music by That Eighties Band. Of course, there is a costume contest too.

Southern Colorado

Festival: Colorado Springs Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration (Dec. 26 - Jan. 10), In-Balance Wellness Studio, Colorado Springs)

Attendees are encouraged to view the film "The Black Candle" for a basic understanding of Kwanzaa before attending this celebration of family, community, and African culture. Participants are encouraged to wear African clothing.

Western Slope

Music: New Year’s Eve with Elder Grown (Dec. 31, The iAM MUSIC Institute, Durango)

Durango’s funk/rock/jam band YOPE will open for Elder Grown, who will perform with a four-piece horn section to create a 1920s speakeasy vibe.

NYE Fun: Swingin' in the New Year (Dec. 31, The Art Center of Western Colorado, Grand Junction)

This celebration features swing tunes and soulful ballads and concludes with a champagne toast at 10 p.m. MT, as the ball drops in New York.

High Country

Dance: The Silhouettes’ "Light Of Christmas" (Dec. 27, 2024, Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek)

The Silhouettes will present their signature shadow dance, in a production celebrating the power of a single child to change the world.

NYE Fun: Children's New Year's Eve Pajama Party (Dec. 31, Wright Opera House, Ouray)

Children ages 3-and-a-half through 12 can be dropped off for a pajama party with pizza, movies, games, and more.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

