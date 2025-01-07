Colorado’s Front Range got a couple inches of snow overnight. More is expected later this week

Snow continues to fall across Colorado. Forecasters say snowfall has shifted from the mountains to the Front Range, with most of the I-25 corridor under a winter weather advisory.

So far, most areas across the Front Range have received 1 to 2 inches of snow, but according to the National Weather Service, some areas could see as much as 3 inches by noon today. And Dave Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder, says the snow won’t taper off for long.

“We've actually settled into a real winter pattern for a change, unlike December when it was so doggone warm,” Barjenbruch said. “I know a lot of people weren't complaining about the warmth, but now we actually have a real winter pattern set up for the next several days.”

According to Barjenbruch, the Front Range will receive more snow on Thursday and over the weekend.

With all the snow, Colorado’s transportation authorities urge travelers to “double their commute time, take it slow, leave plenty of following distance, don’t pass the plows, and make sure they have the appropriate tires for the weather.”

As of this morning, the state’s transportation department has deployed more than 115 snow plows across Denver metro and the I-70 mountain corridor from Golden to the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel.

Flights at Denver International Airport have also been impacted by the winter weather. As of 8:15 a.m. 116 flights into or out of DIA have been delayed and 14 have been cancelled, according to the travel site FlightAware. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, DIA had the most cancelled and delayed flights in the nation.

A spokesperson with the airport said its snow team is “out right now; clearing the runways and plowing the roads.” The spokesperson advised travelers to check with their airline for updates and the most accurate flight status information.

Many school districts and universities and colleges along the Front Range are operating Tuesday on a delayed start.