Power outages impact nearly 30,000 Xcel customers near Broomfield

By Matt Moret
Xcel Energy’s Cherokee Generating Station north of Denver
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
The distinctive red and white chimney of Xcel Energy’s Cherokee Generating Station north of Denver, with electric power lines in the foreground, Jan. 29, 2024.

Just under 28,000 Xcel Energy customers are without power Wednesday morning due to several outages impacting the northern Denver metro.

As of 11:30 a.m., most of the outages are located in and around Broomfield. Xcel’s outage map showed there were 23 outages affecting 27,548 customers, including several in Superior and Westminster. The company serves a total of 31,583 in the city.

“Equipment failure at the substation level led to an outage of about 31,000 people in Broomfield around 10:30 this morning,” said Tyler Bryant, a spokesperson for Xcel.

Xcel expects to have most outages resolved by noon, and Bryant said some service is already back online.

