How to help victims of the California fires

The wildfires terrorizing Los Angeles continued to burn for a fourth day. The death toll rose to 10, at least 10,000 structures have burned so far, and more than 180,000 residents have been forced to evacuate as of Friday afternoon.

The Palisades fire remains the largest at 20,000 acres and is just eight percent contained. Crews were able to put out the Sunset fire, but they continued to work on the Eaton, Kenneth, Hurst and Lidia fires.

Coloradans know all too well what wildfires can cost a community, especially following the Marshall fire in 2021, which also sparked around this time of year. And now, many are wondering how they can help.

Director of the Natural Hazards Center at the University of Colorado Boulder Lori Peek said people who lost property or have been evacuated may need cash, temporary housing or emotional support.

“Our fellow community members are so empathetic to and aware of what our friends and neighbors in the state of California are going through right now,” Peek said.

However, those looking for ways to help should be mindful of the trauma fire victims are experiencing.

“When people have gone through something as traumatic and overwhelming as losing a home, losing a child's school, losing an entire neighborhood, to then ask, ‘What can I do for you now?’ can just be another source of overwhelm,” Peek said. “In some cases, it can be really helpful to have almost a menu of options of what you are able to offer. If there are specific things that you know could provide, you could offer those and then see what you hear in response.”

Peek said the impact of these fires will be especially tough on evacuated children.

“This is, of course, a profound concern in terms of ensuring educational continuity for children, getting them back into safe schools as soon as possible,” she said. “I think it's really important for us to not lose sight of the youngest survivors of these fires and to really continue to look for ways to ensure that their needs are indeed met.”

Peek, who has done extensive research into victims of other natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina, believes it's possible there are already evacuees here in Colorado.

“If there are survivors who are relocating here to Colorado, (their) needs may be really profound, really acute,” she said. “So (we can be) thinking carefully about how we as a community of Coloradans – who have so much experience with wildfires ourselves – might come together to help to meet those multiple overlapping and urgent needs for our friends and neighbors from California.”

Tips for helping wildfire victims:

Give money instead of supplies. “We call it material convergence, where there is an influx of supplies that isn’t always helpful and in fact can create sort of a second disaster for emergency responders,” Peek said.

“We call it material convergence, where there is an influx of supplies that isn’t always helpful and in fact can create sort of a second disaster for emergency responders,” Peek said. Check in on those affected, but don’t demand a response. “A deeply human act is reaching out to friends, family members, colleagues, checking in to see how they're doing,” she said.

“A deeply human act is reaching out to friends, family members, colleagues, checking in to see how they're doing,” she said. Don’t forget about the victims when the coverage ends. “Once the emergency response phase has passed, trying to join one of those groups that's involved in the rebuild and recovery can also be a really positive way to contribute.”

“Once the emergency response phase has passed, trying to join one of those groups that's involved in the rebuild and recovery can also be a really positive way to contribute.” Don’t assume your disaster story is the same. “It's very important to recognize that every disaster is unique, every disaster story is unique. Instead of saying, ‘I know just how you're feeling,’ it might be more helpful to say, ‘Tell me how you're feeling and if you're ready, I am ready to hear what you might need or how I can support you,’” Peek said.

Programs accepting donations

Housing and Food Support:

Los Angeles Food Bank - The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is working with government agencies, nonprofit and faith-based partners and others to respond to the fires throughout Los Angeles County.

Global Empowerment Mission - This organization distributes cash cards to evacuated residents to help with immediate needs like accommodation, gas and food.

Animals:

Pasadena Animal Humane - This shelter is actively receiving pets with burns and injuries and working to care for them as families are evacuated.

Kids:

Project Camp - A Los Angeles-based organization running trauma-informed pop-up day camps for kids displaced or out of school due to natural disasters.

Boys and Girls Club of Malibu - Experienced in wildfire disaster relief following the 2018 Woolsey fire, this organization is collecting donations for emergency grants and will create an emergency relief distribution center when it’s safe to reopen.

Cash Donations:

California Community Wildfire Recovery Fund - This organization aims to rebuild and restore the lives of California’s most affected and underserved populations.

American Red Cross

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation - This organization equips firefighters with equipment and supplies.

GoFundMe - The organization has set up a special page where you can donate to SoCal fire victims, first responders and others through personalized and confirmed fundraising accounts.

Resources for victims

Kids:

Adults:

People in California can connect with support through the CalHOPE Warm Line: (833) 317-HOPE (4673)

Others across the country who are feeling impacted by the wildfires can reach out to SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline – call or text 1-800-985-5990

First Responders: