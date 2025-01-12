Orange crushed: Broncos dominated by the Buffalo Bills in NFL playoffs

The Denver Broncos long-awaited return to the NFL playoffs was short lived as they fell on the road to the Buffalo Bills Sunday 31-7.

The Broncos started brightly, opening their first playoff game since 2016 with a quick touchdown. Those would be their only points of the day.

From there, the Bills dominated time of possession even as the Broncos were able to hold them to just 10 points in the first half.

Denver even had a chance to tie the score just before the half, but a field goal attempt rang off the post and the teams headed to the locker room with the Broncos down three.

The Bills then poured it on in the second half, racing out to a 28-7 lead soon after the final quarter began. A late field goal completed the rout.

For the Broncos, it was a disappointing end to a season that restored some hope to the franchise after years outside the playoffs. The defense dominated games at times during the season, rookie quarterback Bo Nix grew into the role and the team developed several young receivers on their way to 10 wins.

The Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Broncos will look ahead to next season.