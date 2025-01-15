It’s going to be a ‘doggone cold weekend’ with Arctic air hitting Colorado

Colorado’s Front Range is in for a bone-chilling holiday weekend as warmer, sunny skies give way to an Arctic cold front, bringing snow and plunging temperatures well below zero.

According to Dave Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder, communities along the I-25 corridor can expect mild temperatures in the 60s Thursday. But by Friday afternoon, the cold front will roll in, delivering a few inches of snow to the Denver metro and the Eastern Plains.

“It just looks like a doggone cold weekend,” said Barjenbruch. “What we are most concerned with is if snow develops earlier on Friday, we could have icy roads for the evening commute.”

The bitter cold air is expected to settle in through the weekend, with high temperatures in the single digits starting Monday and wind chills making it feel even colder. Low temperatures for the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains could plummet to -10 to -20 degrees, with the coldest conditions anticipated Monday night.

Additional snow is expected on Sunday and Monday, with areas east of the Continental Divide experiencing the harshest conditions.

The Western Slope may avoid the worst of the Arctic blast until late Sunday or early Monday, but residents across the state should prepare for hazardous travel conditions and frigid temperatures that will linger well into next week, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service advises residents to bundle up, limit outdoor exposure and be cautious on the roads, especially during snow events.