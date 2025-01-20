WATCH: The Inauguration of Donald Trump and JD Vance

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will take place on Monday, Jan. 20 in Washington D.C. with multiple events scheduled throughout the day.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at 10 a.m. MST. It will feature previously announced performers Carrie Underwood singing “America the Beautiful,” opera tenor Christopher Maccio performing the National Anthem, and country singer Lee Greenwood. Three official inaugural balls will take place later in the day.

Country group Rascal Flatts will be at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, focused on military service members, with Texas-based singer-songwriter Parker McCollum.

The Starlight Ball, focused on high-dollar donors, will feature a performance from Gavin DeGraw, a singer-songwriter best known for the song “I Don’t Want to Be,” which was used as the theme song for the CW show “One Tree Hill.”

Trump’s first inauguration in 2017 featured performances from the Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and 16-year-old “America’s Got Talent” singer Jackie Evancho.

Find the full schedule of events for Monday here.