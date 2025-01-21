Colorado Attorney General joins lawsuit challenging Trump’s order on ending birthright citizenship

A day after President Trump announced he would try to revoke birthright citizenship, aiming to limit undocumented immigration, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and a coalition of attorneys general from nearly 20 states announced that they are challenging the White House executive order over the move.

They say ending birthright citizenship violates constitutional rights to which all children born in the U.S. are entitled.

“The White House executive order attempting to end birthright citizenship is flatly unconstitutional. The idea that a president could override the Constitution with the stroke of a pen is a flagrant assault on the rule of law and our constitutional republic,” Weiser said in a press release Tuesday morning.

“The executive order cannot be allowed to stand, and I will fight to ensure that all who are born in the United States keep their right to fully and fairly be a part of American society as a citizen with all its benefits and privileges,” he said.

Other jurisdictions joining the legal challenge include Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, and the City and County of San Francisco.

On his first day in office Monday, Trump issued the executive order, something he’d promised on the campaign trail.

The most recent available U.S. Census survey data from 2023, put the total number of foreign-born residents at a bit under 10 percent of Colorado’s population of almost 6 million. That figure is about 565,000 people, CPR reported in October. Nearly half are naturalized citizens.

Estimates on the number of foreign-born residents in Colorado without proper documentation have varied from around 140,000 to about 160,000.

The 14th Amendment enshrined birthright citizenship in the U.S. Constitution more than a century and a half ago, in 1868, giving citizenship rights to children born in the U.S., regardless of their parents' legal status. Trump’s order banning that right would take effect in a month, according to NPR, and shrink the number of people who can get it based on parental’ legal status.

The suit argues the decision violates the 14th Amendment and Section 1401 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. It was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts and aims to invalidate the order and stop actions to implement it.

As far back as 2018, Weiser has vowed to challenge any attempt by Trump to end birthright citizenship. In November of that year, as he ran for a first term as attorney general, Weiser and his opponent, Republican George Brauchler, both said they would challenge Trump if he made the move.

Weiser said there was no gray area on the issue. “The idea that the president could override the constitution with an executive order is appalling and is a flagrant assault on the rule of law and the rights of people who are born in this country,” Weiser said at the time. “As Colorado’s attorney general, I’ll defend the right of everyone, that includes people born to immigrants.”

Brauchler made similar comments.

“If my conclusion was this was violative of our constitution, then yes, I would push back. And if that meant having to go to court in order to force the issue back into Congress’s hands, I would do that,” Brauchler said in November 2018.

The lawsuit states birthright citizenship dates back centuries, even before the Civil War, and has been upheld twice by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to the press release.

If Trump’s order is upheld, those who lose U.S. citizenship would lose “most basic rights,” like a right to vote, serve on a jury and run for some elected offices, and would be “threatened with the risk of deportation,” it said.

It would also have a big impact on states like Colorado, which would likely lose federal funds, and have to modify the operation and administration of benefits for a wide variety of state-administered programs from Medicaid to CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) to adoption assistance programs, according to the release.