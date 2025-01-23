Colorado Arts Spotlight, Jan, 23 – 26: senior romance, hit musicals, ice climbing and more

Live theater anchors a busy week in Colorado's arts, with new shows opening from Denver to Fort Collins. Whether you're looking for musicals, art exhibitions, film festivals or cultural celebrations, here's a sample of what's happening in arts and culture across the state this weekend.

Arts and culture news

‘Morning After Grace’

In the latest production at Miner's Alley Performing Arts Center, playwright Carey Crim tackles an often-overlooked subject: romance and connection among seniors. "Morning After Grace” opens with Abigail and Angus. After flirting at a funeral, the pair wakes up together the next morning to a neighbor knocking at the door..

"Not only does it tackle the romance among seniors — which, we still have active libidos past sixty. We do — but it also deals with grieving and it also deals with aging and how that can come upon you kind of surprisingly and quickly," said director Abby Apple Boes, who’s making her Miner's Alley directorial debut with this production

The play premiered at Jeff Daniels' Purple Rose Theater in Michigan and explores themes of love, loss and transition in later life.

But rather than falling into sitcom territory or stereotypes about senior life, Boes emphasized authenticity in her direction.

"It's not written about seniors and our maladies and the drugs. We have to take all that. It's about real senior lives," she said.

Apple Boes found unexpected emotional depth during rehearsals.

"The biggest surprise for me was just how touching it was for me. Not only did I laugh through the process, but it just really touched me," she said . "These actors have brought such beauty to this script that everybody's going to see themselves in it somewhere."

“Morning After Grace” opens at Miners Alley Performing Ars Center this Friday and runs through March 2.

A final musical look back at 2024 with Indie 102.3

Alisha Sweeney A moment at Local 303 Meetup in November 2024 at Globe Hall with the band May Be Fern.

Indie 102.3 hosts its monthly meetup spotlighting local artists in the Colorado music scene.

This month, the event will feature the announcement of the Top 15 Local 303 Bands of 2024, as voted on by listeners. The Meetup, Monday night at Denver’s Globe Hall, includes live music, camaraderie and an award-winning BBQ.

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

Music: Clay Kirkland’s 18th Annual Beat the Reaper (Jan. 24, Swallow Hill Music, Denver)

Harmonica player Clay Kirkland celebrates his 78th birthday with his annual concert featuring fellow Swallow Hill instructors Paul Trunko on guitar and Steff Kull on piano. This trio enjoys the depth of connection that arises from playing together for over 15 years.

Music: Summertime in Winter: The Music of Gershwin (Jan. 25, Arvada Center for the Arts, Arvada)

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra, joined by vocalist Tatiana Ladymay Mayfield, performs the timeless music of George Gershwin. The concert features classic jazz standards, including “Summertime.”

Theater: Morning After Grace (Jan. 24-Mar. 2, Miner’s Alley Performing Arts Center, Golden)

This heartfelt comedy by Carey Crim explores unexpected connections and second chances late in life. The story follows Abigail and Angus who wake up together after flirting at a funeral. Their peaceful retirement is disrupted when a neighbor knocks on the door.

Theater: “Hope and Gravity” (Jan. 23-Feb. 16, The Savoy Denver, Denver)

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company presents Michael Hollinger’s comedy about nine lives that intersect in surprising ways after an elevator crash. This puzzle play explores themes of love, sex, and tenderness, and the few degrees of separation between us all. After its run at the Savory, the production moves to Boulder’s Nomad Playhouse Feb 21-23.

Theater: "We're Still Here" (Jan. 24-Feb. 9, The Dairy Arts Center, Boulder)

This new musical, inspired by true events explores the conflict between preserving a sacred Indigenous river and the survival of a rural town. The story centers on two young leaders, political adversaries who form an unexpected bond. The production, created by Mesquakie tribal elder Alex Walker Jr. and playwright/composer Cordelia Zars, blends Indigenous storytelling with musical theater.

Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman, 2024 From the Back to the Future: The Musical National Tour of (L-R): Don Stephenson (Doc Brown) and Caden Brauch (Marty McFly).

Theater: Back to the Future: The Musical (Jan. 22-Feb. 9, Buell Theatre, Denver)

Based on the iconic 1985 film, the musical adaptation of “Back to the Future” follows Marty McFly’s time-traveling adventures and features original music by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, as well as hit songs from the movie.

Festival: Lunar New Year Festival (Jan. 26, Stampede, Aurora)

This family-friendly festival includes live music, cultural performances, and a global marketplace featuring arts, crafts and cuisine. Attendees can experience lion dances, Japanese Taiko drumming, Filipino hip hop, KPop performances, and more.

Art: Susan McNeff Skokan “Swirlings” (Jan. 24-Feb. 9, Next Gallery, Lakewood)

Artist Susan McNeff Skokan’s new installation blends painting, sculpture, fiber art, and natural objects. Inspired by her travels and the natural world, the exhibition represents the flow of seasons and lunar cycles. Visitors are invited to reflect on their own connection to nature’s patterns. An opening reception on Friday evening features live harp music.

Art: Horizon: On the Plains with John Fielder (opens Jan. 24, History Colorado Center, Denver)

This new exhibition of large format prints focuses on renowned nature photographer John Fielder’s images of the Eastern Plains and is drawn from his donation of over 6,000 photos to History Colorado.

Film: Denver Jewish Film Festival (Jan. 23-Feb. 2, Mizel Arts & Culture Center at the JCC, Denver)

The festival, now in its 29th year, features a diverse selection of films, including documentaries, comedies, narratives, and shorts, showcasing the best in new Israeli and Jewish cinema.

Northern Colorado

Art: Merry and Bright: Color and Stripe (Jan. 24-Feb. 7, The Lincoln Center Art Gallery, Fort Collins)

This exhibition explores how artists use color and pattern to evoke feelings of warmth and joy during the winter months. Featured artists Noelle Miller, Niraja Lorenz and Anne Bossert use a variety of techniques, including painting, sculpture, and mixed media.

Film: Sense and Sensibility and Snacks (Jan. 24, Glenn A Jones M.D. Memorial Library, Johnstown)

This community event combines a screening of the 1995 film adaptation of Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility" with a potluck snack.

RDGPhotography Dance scene from “Oklahoma” at Candlelight in Johnstown, Colo.

Theater: Oklahoma (Jan. 23-Mar. 30, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown)

The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical “Oklahoma.” The story, set in the Oklahoma territory in the early 1900s, follows the romance between Curly, a cowboy, and Laurey, a farm girl, against a backdrop of rivalry between farmers and cowboys.

Theater: Dear Evan Hansen (Jan. 24-26, The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins)

The national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen" comes to Fort Collins. The story follows Evan Hansen, a high school student who struggles to fit in and finds himself at the center of a tragedy. The musical explores themes of connection, identity, and mental health.

Other Fun: Downtown Loveland's Fourth Annual Mac N' Cheese Melt Off (Jan. 23, Loveland)

Three downtown Loveland restaurants and three breweries team up for the ultimate Mac and cheese and beer pairing challenge. Attendees can sample specialty dishes from each restaurant, paired with a beer from each brewery. The participating businesses are Door 222, Urban Field and Sandos restaurants and Loveland Aleworks Brewing, Verboten Brewing and Skybear Brewing.

Other Fun: A Rocky Mountain Auld Lang Syne (Jan. 24-26, Hogback Distillery, Estes Park). Celebrate the life and poetry of Robert Burns, Scotland's national poet, with a series of Scottish-themed meals and events. Burns, who composed the New Year’s staple “Auld Lang Syne,” is known for his satirical poetry, lyrical songs and storytelling in the Scots language.

Southern Colorado

Courtesy Mary Malizia Evans From right, Chandler Spoon, Michael Yopp, and Jenny Doersch play as part of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic.

Music: Brahms 4 (Jan. 25-26, Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, Colorado Springs)

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic presents Brahms 4, a piece that explores timeless themes of triumph, struggle and the passage of time. The orchestra will also perform music from Brazil and Dvořák’s Bohemian dreams. Attendees can participate in pre-concert talks to learn more about the music and composers.

Other Fun: 'A Requiem for Love' Sound Art Experience (Jan. 25, CO.A.T.I. Uprise, Colorado Springs)

Sound artist Annaliese Allen presents a 14-minute soundscape exploring themes of sorrow, expectancy and contemplation. The piece is inspired by Calvin Miller’s poem, “A Requiem for Love,” which tells the story of lost innocence and enduring love. The event from 10am to noon on Saturday, includes a welcome herbal tea and a Q&A with the artist.

Western Slope

Music: Broadway's Rock of Ages Band (Jan. 23, CMU Asteria Theatre, Grand Junction)

The band behind the hit Broadway musical "Rock of Ages" performs a concert featuring classic rock hits from the 1980s, with musicians and lead singers from the original cast of the five-time Tony Award-nominated show.

Music: Hot Tub Jazz (Jan. 25, Art Center of Western Colorado, Grand Junction)

The Art Center of Western Colorado presents the first concert in its three-part Center Stage Music Series. Hot Tub Jazz features a contemporary take on smooth jazz.

High Country

Festival: 30th Annual Ouray Ice Festival (Jan. 23-26, various locations, Ouray)

The 30th annual Ouray Ice Festival transforms the town into a hub for ice climbers from around the world. The event features climbing clinics taught by elite athletes, a vendor village, a mixed climbing competition, presentations, movies and a dance party.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

