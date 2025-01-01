Cast Your Vote for the Best Local 303 Acts of 2024!

The Local 303 is how we celebrate and champion the incredible music coming out of Colorado — and now, it’s your turn to weigh in!



We want to know: Which Colorado musicians were your favorites on the radio this year?



You can vote for up to five acts we spotlighted in 2024, and then join us as we unveil the Top 15 live at the Local 303 Meetup on January 27th at Globe Hall!



Plus, don’t miss the Best of Local 303 for 2024 - Top 15 Countdown on More From the Local 303, airing January 31st at 9 p.m.



Voting is open now through January 24th, so cast your votes and rally your friends to do the same. This is your chance to help celebrate and elevate the Colorado musicians who’ve defined 2024 on our airwaves!



THE PRIZE FOR OUR BEST OF LOCAL 303 FOR 2024: Our grand prize winner will receive a full day of studio time (8 hours) at Denver's Rocky Mountain Recorders, valued at $1600.





Chris McNaughton, Owner and Operator of the recording studio is proud to provide this service to our winning local act saying, "Since the studio opened in 1989, RMR has been graced by countless musicians, bands, producers, and filmmakers. This is our sacred ground. Music is our life and sound is our life’s blood. Equipped with vintage and modern recording gear, whatever it is you hope to achieve in the realm of sound, we have you covered."



The grand prize winner will also receive an exclusive interview with Local Music Director, Alisha Sweeney, that will air during More From the Local 303 and featured on our website.



ADDITIONAL PRIZES: Three of the Top 15 artists will be invited to perform during our annual 303 Day Party at Number 38 on March 3rd.



Need a refresher before you vote? Stream the Local 303 Class of 2024 Spotify playlist and revisit the amazing artists who’ve been part of this year’s lineup.



So, who topped your list? Let’s hear it!

