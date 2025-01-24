Dana Crawford, celebrated developer and historic preservationist, has died

Updated at 3:37 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2025.

Dana Crawford, a developer whose work helped preserve historic structures in Denver and other Colorado cities, has died at the age of 93.

Her passing was noted Friday by a number of the organizations and institutions she worked with across the state.

Historic Denver, which Crawford helped found, called her a true leader and visionary in the work of preservation.

“From saving Larimer Square to redeveloping Union Station, Dana shaped the Denver we know today,” the group wrote in a Facebook post. “It’s no understatement to say that without Dana Crawford’s influence and drive to reimagine and reuse historic buildings, our city would be a very different place.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite FILE, Larimer Square in Denver, Colo. on Oct. 20, 2022.

Nathan Heffel/CPR News An old mixing tank inside the Argo Mill building in Idaho Springs, Colorado.

While Crawford is perhaps best known for her work in Denver, in recent years she had been involved in everything from the revival of downtown Trinidad to preserving the Argo Mill in Idaho Springs.

“I’m attracted to beautiful places, and, a lot of times, they happen to be places that have been ignored,” Crawford told CPR’s Colorado Matters in 2015. “When I go around the country on consulting jobs and I get to the towns, I always say, ‘Take me to your pigeons and your pensioners,’ and then I find the beautiful buildings."

Crawford made her name with the restoration of one of the oldest blocks in Denver, helping turn it into Larimer Square, a process that started in 1963.

“I’d been looking for quite some time since I had moved to Denver for… a place where we could mark the history of the community and would be a wonderful gathering place for a lot of people, from all walks of life, all incomes and all backgrounds, to celebrate the city together,” she later recalled.

Photo courtesy of Denver Public Library, Rocky Mountain News Archives Dana Crawford in 1966, as Larimer Square began to take shape.

“I did drive by the 1400 block, and I was quite fascinated by the architecture. I began to do some research about it, and found that it was in fact the block where everything started.”

Crawford’s restoration came at a time when lower downtown had suffered decades of decay and demolition.

She saved the block from the Urban Renewal Authority’s wrecking ball — there were plans to level the area and route a highway through it — and remade it as a destination for suburban shoppers and diners.

She went on to lead the redevelopment of other parts of Lodo, most notably Union Station, where the Crawford Hotel bears her name.

At the same time that she made her career updating historic buildings to serve present needs, Crawford could also have harsh words for the state of modern development. She was critical of the pace and quality of building in Denver in recent years.

“Growth and change always bring difficulty,” she said in the 2015 interview. “We’re just building a plywood city that 15 years from now isn’t going to hold up.”

Ryan Warner/CPR News Preservationist and developer Dana Crawford addresses a crowd in Trinidad, Colo, March 23, 2024.

Crawford was born in 1931 in Salina, Kansas. She got a graduate degree in business administration from Radcliffe College. She said she fell in love with Boston and its historic character during her time there, inspiration she brought with her when she moved to Denver. She met her husband, a geologist, in Colorado and raised four sons.

Gratitude for Crawford’s contributions in Colorado have also come from those outside of the development community. The Girl Scouts of Colorado wrote of her passing that it had “lost a role model and champion for girls,” commending the way Crawford could get people to believe in her vision and make it a reality.

This is a developing story and will be updated.