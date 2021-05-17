The Environmental Protection Agency isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think about the performing arts.

But the EPA recently awarded $500,000 in Brownfields grant funds to help clean up toxic building materials at Trinidad’s historic Fox West Theatre.

Built in 1908, the brick structure has two balconies, a ballroom and great acoustics, according to Trinidad city manager Mike Valentine.

“It's a majestic building and it's kind of been frozen in time so we're lucky there,” Valentine said. “We need to clean up all the hazardous lead paint, asbestos, those types of things, and this is a godsend.”

The city hopes to raise some $18-20 million for further renovations and reopen the theater in a few years. It’s a key asset in Trinidad's economic revitalization plans, he said.

“It fits in with everything that we're trying to do with the city between outdoor recreation and the arts and cultural assets. It's huge in the whole big picture,” Valentine said.

The Fox Theatre grant was one of two EPA Brownfields grants totaling $1.1 million flowing into Las Animas County. The other was a $600,000 grant that will be used for environmental site assessments and creating cleanup plans focused on historic buildings in Trinidad’s creative district and Aguilar’s Main Street.

Trinidad’s planning administrator Georgi Ann Clark said the city’s historic district has a lot of buildings that have been empty for years, like old schools and a former brewery.

“There's a lot of development potential,” she said. “But sometimes the fear of hazardous contamination can put a halt on things, so with this grant we can offer ... assessments, so the developer understands what they're getting into.”