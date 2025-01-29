Photos: The Local 303 Meetup for January!

Monday nights Local 303 Meetup at Globe Hall was a packed house and an unforgettable celebration of Colorado music!



Co-hosts Alisha Sweeney and Shawn Lucero kicked off the night with a celebratory toast alongside the rest of our Indie 102.3 full-time staff. They also welcomed January’s featured Local 303 artists to the mic to share how radio support has impacted them and what's next.



The highlight?



Our annual listener poll countdown reveal!



Of the 120+ artists featured last year, the pair counted down the Top 15 Best of Local 303 for 2024, where some of the top-ranking bands took the stage to thank listeners for their support. It was a night equal parts rowdy and reverent—a true celebration of Colorado’s thriving music scene.



The energy built to a roaring high after the number one band was revealed and we closed up the celebration with a raucous set from Hailes Ghost, who debuted a few new songs set for release later this year.



Congrats to the winning bands!



Save the date: The next Local 303 Meetup is Monday, March 31, at Bar 404 (404 S. Broadway, Denver) from 6:30–9 p.m., sponsored by Cambio Tequila. See you there!



Relive the night—check out the photos from the event!

