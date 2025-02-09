State troopers will inspect whether trucks follow chain laws along I-70 on Monday

Colorado law enforcement will be conducting chain checks along I-70 on Monday, Feb. 10.

The checks will only be performed on commercial vehicles, according to Trooper Gabriel Moltrer of the Colorado State Patrol. Temporary signage and message boards will alert drivers to pull into Dotsero Port at Exit 133 Eastbound on 1-70. That’s where state troopers and law enforcement officials will perform the equipment inspections.

According to Moltrer, the chain checks will occur from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Monday, but will be weather dependent. If I-70 is hit by a snowstorm, then the checks will be called off due to staffing shortages.

Colorado updated and expanded its chain law last year.

The law, which previously required only commercial semi-trucks to carry tire chains from September to May when traveling on I-70, now requires all drivers — not just commercial drivers — to carry winter traction equipment during the winter months. This could include snow tires, chains or all-season tires. Those requirements don’t apply to vehicles with four-wheel or all-wheel drive.

Troopers will also be handing out “Glenwood Canyon education cards” Monday that will inform drivers of the dangers of driving through the canyon.

“CMV chain law as well as the passenger vehicle traction law can be implemented any time on I-70 and drivers need to be prepared,” Corporal Chad Henniger said in a statement from CSP. "Professional drivers are encouraged to check cotrip.org for road conditions and chain law status."

Violations can cost commercial drivers $100 for not carrying traction equipment, $500 for not chaining up and $1,000 for blocking roadways as a result of not chaining up. All of those penalties also carry additional surcharges. Passenger vehicles face a $50 fine for non-compliance, plus a $17 surcharge.