Colorado Arts Spotlight, Feb. 13 – 16: Weaving democracy, new DAM acquisitions and Casa Bonita inspired art

Valentine’s Day weekend brings everything from ‘Love Letters’ on stage to a winter bluegrass festival and the annual arts showcase inspired by Colorado’s most famous restaurant.

Plus, a look at how the Denver Art Museum expanded its collection this past year, and a free Cleo Parker Robinson performance in Boulder.

Arts and culture news

Boulder artists weave democracy through textile and theater

In an innovative collaboration between theater and visual arts, two Boulder artists have transformed a play’s script into a striking textile installation exploring themes of democracy.

The project, titled "Coding Democracy," emerged from Local Theater Company’s ‘We The People: The Democracy Cycle’, a series of community-generated plays developed across Colorado. The plays were a collaboration between the Boulder theater company, Denver’s Curious Theatre, and the Gunnison Valley Theater Festival.

Artists Steven Frost and Heather Schulte converted one of these scripts into a wall-spanning weaving with bands of bright colors, now on view in the Boulder Public Library’s Canyon Galleries.

“You can see how they took the script, identified recurring themes, and then essentially coded those themes into colors to make the pattern," said Misha S. Zimmerman, Local Theater's executive director.

Next to the weaving, a wall display describes the meaning behind its patterning and explains how the coding was done.

The cumulative effect creates "a qualitative visual data visualization," Schulte explained, that helps viewers understand how different themes appear across communities without having to read the entire script.

The artists also incorporated community participation into the creation of the work - many sections were woven by Boulder and Front Range community members during open studio sessions, making the piece itself a democratic creation.

"We thought maybe these plays would be a great resource to get feedback from not just the Boulder community, but also Gunnison, also Denver, on how they were seeing the current state of democracy in the state of Colorado," Frost said.

The collaboration exemplifies a broader trend toward interdisciplinary arts and community engagement in Boulder's cultural scene, bridging the ephemeral nature of theater with the lasting impact of visual art.

"Coding Democracy," will be on view at the Boulder Public Library Canyon Galleries through March 31.

DAM unveils 2024 collection acquisitions

The Denver Art Museum is touting the numerous additions it made to its permanent collection in the past year. The museum notes that the goal for its holdings is to curate “a diverse collection that reflects its community and provides access and insight into cultures from around the world, through the centuries.”

The new works include pieces the museum pursued to bolster its collections and artwork from shows DAM itself organized, as well as gifts from numerous collectors.

Among some of the notable new acquisitions and themes are:

A rare 1711 painting of an Afro-Mexican woman by Manuel de Arellano and a monumental 6x8 foot beaded work by Kiowa artist Teri Greeves.

A particular focus emerged on works by women and artists of color. The Modern and Contemporary Art department acquired 34 pieces, with 14 by women artists and 12 by artists of color. The Native Arts department exclusively collected works by Indigenous women in 2024, adding 17 pieces to its holdings.

Among the significant contemporary additions is Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo's "Pink Astilbe," the first acquisition funded through the Black Arts Collective. The museum also commissioned photographer Abelardo Morell to capture Colorado landscapes using his distinctive technique.

The Denver Art Museum has ten curatorial departments, including architecture and design, textile art and fashion, modern and contemporary art, Western American art, and collections devoted to Asia, Latin America and Europe before 1900.

NAACP Boulder County Celebrates Unity with Free Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Performance

The Boulder County branch of the NAACP hosts its annual Freedom Fund community celebration this weekend, featuring the renowned Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble at CU Boulder's Mackey Auditorium.

The production is free, although online reservations are required, and will include an appearance by Robinson herself.

"While other branches use this as a fundraiser, we wanted to make it a gift back to the community," explained Madelyn Strong Woodley, chairperson of the Annual Freedom Fund Committee.

Established in 2017, the Boulder County NAACP chapter has grown to 800 members strong. Despite being relatively new, it’s made significant strides in community engagement.

Woodley emphasized the event’s deeper meaning, particularly at this political moment.

"The word that immediately comes to my mind, two words (are) unity and love," she said ”The more divisiveness that is attempted ... that should be more encouragement and more energy from us to counter that with unity."

NAACP Boulder County presents an afternoon with the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Mackey Auditorium. Special accommodations are available for groups and those with accessibility needs.

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

Jerry Metellus An on stage moment from the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Black Orpheus performance.

Dance: NAACP Boulder County presents an evening with the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble (Feb 16, Mackey Auditorium, Boulder)

A free concert by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble is presented by the NAACP Boulder County. Free with registration through the NAACP Boulder County website.

Dance: Parasol Arts: Angels, Devils and Mortals (Feb. 13-14, The Dairy Arts Center, Boulder)

This concert blends ballet and Argentine Tango with live music. In “Mortals,” internationally acclaimed tango dancers Diana Cruz and Donato Juarez join performers from Parasol Arts, while principal dancers from Colorado Ballet portray an angel and a devil in "Angels and Devils," a story of darkness and light

Art: The 2074 Casa Bonita Art Show (Feb. 14 - Mar. 2, Next Gallery, Lakewood)

Next Gallery opens its 8th annual Casa Bonita Art Show, featuring artwork that envisions its famous West Colfax neighbor in the year 2074, through the art of both adults and children.

Art: Anna Kaye: Finding Light (Feb. 15 - May 20, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver)

Denver-based artist Anna Kaye’s hyperrealistic drawings of burned forests will be on view at the Gardens’ York Street location, in an exhibition that explores themes of loss and regrowth in nature, emphasizing the hope of ecological recovery after disaster.

Music/Film: Buster Keaton’s “Sherlock Jr.” with a live score (Feb. 12, Parsons Theater, Northglenn)

The Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra will perform live music to accompany the screening of Buster Keaton's 1924 silent film, "Sherlock Jr." at the Parsons Theatre. The performance promises to revive the charm of early cinema.

Music: Midwinter Bluegrass Festival (Feb. 14-16, Delta Hotel by Marriott, Northglenn)

The 39th annual Midwinter Bluegrass Festival features performances from Grammy-nominated artists Tony Trischka and Sister Sadie. The event includes workshops, jam sessions and bluegrass karaoke for a fully immersive experience.

Music: Boulder Symphony’s “Harmony for Humanity” (Feb. 15-16, Dairy Arts Center, Boulder)

Boulder Symphony’s latest concert includes pieces by Johannes Brahms, Arturo Márquez and Lucas Richman, and features violinist Mitchell Newman.

Music: A Night in New Orleans with Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield (Feb. 16, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood and Feb. 21, Parsons Theatre, Northglenn)

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra’s New Orleans-themed concert celebrates the sounds of blues, rhythm and horns.

Theater: Exposed [Storytelling] (Feb. 13, The Bug Theatre, Denver)

Five storytellers share personal stories about challenging life moments in a storytelling event at The Bug Theatre. An evening of raw emotions and difficult experiences, offering an opportunity for reflection and empathy.

Theater: Humble Boy (Feb. 13-22, The Three Leaches Theater, Lakewood)

Springboard Productions presents a play about an astrophysicist dealing with family issues and his father's legacy. "Humble Boy" blends dark comedy with poignant moments and explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery.

Theater: Love Letters (Feb. 14-15, Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, Golden)

This A.R. Gurney play, starring MAPAC’s Executive Director Lisa DeCaro and Producing Artistic Director Len Matheo, traces a lifelong relationship through letters between two friends. Audience members receive a complimentary glass of champagne and a rose.

Theater: Clybourne Park (Feb. 14 - Mar. 30, Arvada Center, Arvada)

Inspired by "A Raisin in the Sun," "Clybourne Park" is a dark comedy that deals with race and gentrification, offering an exploration of community and shifting values.

Festival: Five Points Jazz Roots (Feb. 15 & 22, Welton Street corridor, Denver)

Two day-long, free events celebrate the cultural and musical heritage of Denver's Five Points neighborhood with live jazz, art exhibits and a variety of food.

Northern Colorado

Theater: Mean Girls the Musical (Feb 14-16, The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins)

The national tour of the hit Broadway show, “Mean Girls the Musical,” arrives at The Lincoln Center this weekend. The musical adaptation of the popular film was created by an award-winning team, including book writer Tina Fey.

Southern Colorado

Isaiah J. Downing Mayelah Barrera as Mia and Bobby Plasencia as Moises on stage in a moment from The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company's world premiere production of “In Her Bones”

Theater: In Her Bones (Feb. 13 - Mar. 2, Fine Arts Center Theatre Company, Colorado Springs)

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company presents its first world premiere: "In Her Bones." The play, which was developed through community research and oral history interviews, explores crypto-Judaism in the San Luis Valley.

Theater: Love Letters (Feb. 14-16, Palmer Lake Town Hall, Palmer Lake)

The Funky Little Theater Company presents A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters". This production promises a heartwarming story with moments of humor and is rated PG-13 for some language.

Theater: Ain't Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations (Feb. 18-20, Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, Colorado Springs)

The Broadway musical about The Temptations takes the stage at the Pikes Peak Center next week. This show recreates the group's biggest hits as they journey from Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Music: A Tale of Two Centuries: The Genius of Claudio Monteverdi (Feb. 16, Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Colorado Springs)

The Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble and Parish House Baroque collaborate on a concert featuring the music of Monteverdi, the composer who bridged the High Renaissance and Baroque periods. The program will include sacred works, madrigals and dramatic pieces.

Western Slope

Theater: No Exit (Feb. 14-15, Moss Performing Arts Center, Grand Junction)

Colorado Mesa University’s Department of Theatre Arts presents Jean-Paul Sartre's "No Exit." The student-directed production is set in a room where three characters are confined for all eternity.

Other Fun: A Valentine's Event: An Evening of Love and Harmony (Feb. 14, The Art Center of Western Colorado, Grand Junction)

A collaboration of the Theatre Project, the Grand Junction Symphony Guild, and The Art Center, this Valentine's event includes a reception with food, champagne and cocktails from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a live music revue of love songs. Attendees can expect an evening of music and socializing, with both savory and sweet treats available

Film: BANFF Mountain Film Festival (Feb. 13-14, Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction)

The Rotary Club of Grand Junction hosts the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour, showing a selection of up to eight films each night. The festival aims to bring the spirit of outdoor adventure to the audience, and ticket purchases will support several local organizations, such as COPMOBA, Colorado Canyons Association, and CMU International Student and Outdoor Recreation Program, among others.

High Country

Festival: Ouray Winter Wine Festival (Feb. 15, The Wright Opera House, Ouray)

The festival offers a sampling of offerings from Western Colorado's wineries, cideries, and distilleries in the town of Ouray.

Other fun: Telluride AIDS Benefit Fashion Week Student Fashion Show (Feb. 13-14, Michael D. Palm Theatre, Telluride)

100 high school volunteers come together for a fashion show at the Michael D. Palm Theatre to raise funds for the Telluride AIDS Benefit. The show promises to showcase local talent for a charitable cause.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

