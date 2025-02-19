Denver may get louder with new law

By Kyle Harris
·
A crowd of people looking toward a stage where a band performs in dim lighting.
Eli Imadali for Denverite
Pinegrove performs for a crowd of hundreds at the Underground Music Showcase main stage in Denver on Friday, August 27, 2021.

With an updated noise ordinance, expect louder festivals, earlier trash collection and a nighttime ban on “plainly audible” construction.

Read more about this change at Denverite.

Latest Stories