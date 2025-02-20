Colorado Arts Spotlight, Feb. 20 – 23: Careers in the arts, La Bohème, outdoor equity and more

Arts and culture news

MCA Denver Launches First Career Series to Bridge Arts Community Gap

The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is launching its first ‘Career in the Arts’ series, aiming to connect young creatives with Denver's vibrant arts community through three innovative sessions.

Christina Chambers, assistant director for programming and education at MCA, said the series emerged from a recognized need in the community.

"I've had students say, 'I've gone to a lot of things, but I haven't really talked to many people,’ or ‘I know a few people that are involved in the creative community, but I'm still not sure how to kind of make that come to fruition for myself,'" said Chambers.

The first session on February 20 features community leaders including Bruce Trujillo, who owns the event space Manos Sagrados, and Hakeem Furious of Slam Nuba, with subsequent sessions in March and April focusing on museum careers and entertainment.

Organizers say the program has the potential for a broader impact beyond career development.

“My hope is that a program like this will just allow for people to see the importance of art, and whether you're pursuing an artistic field or not, but just the importance of creativity is really important,” said Olivia Martinez, youth programs manager at MCA Denver.

‘Career in the Arts’ will be Feb, 20, Mar. 20, and April 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Holiday Theatre. Each session includes TED talk-style presentations, Q&A opportunities and networking with local organizations.

Phish Swaps Dick's Labor Day tradition for Boulder Fourth of July bash

In a twist that's stirring up Colorado's jam band scene, Phish is ditching their long-running Labor Day stint at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for an Independence Day spectacular, July 3-5, at Boulder's Folsom Field.

For Colorado fans who've been making the annual end-of-summer trek to Commerce City since 2011, it's the end of an era. The Dick's shows have spawned countless memorable jams and inside jokes among the Phish faithful. But Folsom Field has a major rock 'n' roll pedigree of its own, having hosted some of the Grateful Dead's most memorable shows in the ‘70s.

The Boulder shows are just one stop on Phish's summer tour, which kicks off June 20 in Manchester, New Hampshire, and winds through 10 cities for 23 shows. But for Mountain West fans, the Folsom run is the only local chance to catch the band in 2025.

Trading city lights for mountain nights, Phish's move to Folsom promises three evenings of cosmic jams under star-filled skies – with a few fireworks thrown in for good measure, no doubt.

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

Art: delecTABLE: The Fine Art of Dining (Opens Feb. 21, Art Students League of Denver, Denver)

This biennial exhibit features functional ceramics, including dinnerware and serving platters, by artists from across the country. A complementary exhibit, "Food-tography," showcases the art of photographing food. Attendees can explore the intersection of culinary arts and visual aesthetics, with opportunities to purchase pieces at the opening reception, Friday night from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Exhibits run through the end of March.

Art: On The Shore (Feb. 21 to Mar. 9, Pirate Contemporary Art, Lakewood)

This exhibition by Sophia Poppy Ericksen uses collaged imagery to explore the shoreline as a boundary between life and death. The series reflects on humanity’s yearning to understand the unknown.

Music: La Bohème (Feb. 22, 25, 27, 28, and Mar. 2, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver)

Opera Colorado presents Puccini's opera — which inspired the Broadway hit Rent — about love and loss in 19th-century Paris. The opera tells the story of young artists finding beauty and meaning in their lives, with a score that has enchanted audiences for over a century.

Music: Samuel Chang Piano Recital (Feb. 23, DU Knoebel Tuscan Ballroom, Denver)

Juilliard-trained pianist Samuel Chang performs in a recital presented by the Symphony of the Rockies and Dartmouth Association of the Rocky Mountains. VIP tickets include a pre-concert reception with appetizers and drinks.

Music: Wild Beautiful Orchestra presents “It’s My Head!” (Feb. 21, The Bug Theatre, Denver)

This concert explores mental health themes through songs by artists like Nirvana, Pink Floyd, and Radiohead, performed by a rock band, youth string orchestra, and guest vocalists.

Music: The Playground Ensemble Concert (Feb. 22, MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, Denver)

This interactive performance features a community singing event centered on a Playground-commissioned version of Arone Dyer's Dronechoir, where participants sing together for the first time. Those interested in participating in Dronechoir can email the organizers for details.

Theater: Chasing Breadcrumbs (Feb. 20 - Mar. 9, Dairy Arts Center, Boulder)

This world-premiere comedy by Michelle Tyrene Johnson at Local Theatre follows Serena, a Black playwright, as she navigates privilege and creative compromises while writing a play commissioned by a group of white women. The play explores themes of authenticity and the challenges of storytelling in a complex social landscape.

Theater: She Dies (Feb. 21 - 23, The Savoy Denver, Denver)

Theatre Artibus presents this comedic opera featuring soprano Judeth Shay Comstock and clowns Jim Jackson and Birgitta De Pree. The performance is a blend of comedy and tragedy that manages to include 17 deaths in 70 minutes.

Film: Colorado Environmental Film Festival (Feb. 21 - 23, Green Center, Colorado School of Mines campus, Golden)

This festival highlights films from around the world and Colorado, with a focus on environmental issues. Some filmmakers will be present, and there are opportunities to watch films online after the festival. To complement the programming, an electric vehicle round-up will be held on Sunday.

Film: Walk Off Hot 9: The Film Issue (Feb. 22, Mutiny Comics and Coffee, Englewood, CO)

This event, produced by Denver artist Charly Fasano and Walk Off Hot, showcases films, drawings, and writings from Fasano's zine. The event is for all ages, and Issue 9 will be available to stream online afterward.

Festival: Arvada WinterFest (Feb. 22, Olde Town Arvada, Arvada)

This free outdoor celebration highlights Arvada's diverse cultures with live performances, including dragon and lion dances, and a drum performance. The event also includes storytelling, ice sculpting, food trucks, and craft vendors. Note: attendees are encouraged to use alternative transportation, instead of driving, due to limited parking.

Other fun: Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia (Opens Feb. 21, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Denver)

Carvings, sculptures, and relics explore the history of the Angkor empire. The exhibition also includes a giant screen adventure in the Infinity Theater.

Northern Colorado

Courtesy of Lincoln Center Art Gallery One of the pieces in 'Biolphilia: The Love of Life' at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins, Feb. 2025.

Art: Biophilia: Love of Life (Opening reception Feb. 21, The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins)

This exhibition features installations by Barbara Baer and paintings by Amelia Furman, celebrating the connection with nature. On view through April 11.

Art: Historic Fashion: Talk with the Curator (Feb. 21, Longmont Museum, Longmont)

Curator Elizabeth Beaudoin explores the Longmont Museum’s historic fashion collections. The talk includes a selection of coats, dresses, shoes and accessories, as well as historic photographs.

Other Fun: Stanley Home Museum Square Dance (Feb. 22, Estes Valley Community Center, Estes Park)

This square dance fundraiser features live music and a caller, Bob Zuellig, teaching traditional dance figures. The event is family-friendly, with tickets available online and at the door.

Southern Colorado

(Photo: CPR / Bruce Mitchell) The front steps leading up to the Ivywild School in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Film: The Room (Feb. 21, Ivywild School, Colorado Springs)

The Independent Film Society of Colorado hosts a screening of the cult classic film "The Room," with special guest Greg Sestero. There will be two showings, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Music: EPIC Concerts Presents “Romantic Beethoven” (Feb. 21, Ent Center for the Arts, Colorado Springs)

Presented by the Symphony of the Rockies and the Dartmouth Association of the Rocky Mountains, cellist Sophie Shao performs Beethoven's music in an intimate setting.

Other Fun: Feathers & Furs: A Fashion of Love & Gratitude (Feb. 21, Premier Event Center, Colorado Springs)

This fashion show raises funds and awareness for mental health and pain management, particularly for veterans. The event features designers, models and entertainers, promoting healing and supporting women-owned businesses.

Western Slope

Courtesy of Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra.

Music: Spectrum of Sound: A Kaleidoscope of Melodies (Feb. 21, Two Rivers Winery & Chateau, Grand Junction)

Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra musicians are featured in this diverse program exploring a wide range of musical periods, styles and instrumentations, from classics to modern pieces. Attendees can expect an intimate setting where clarinet, oboe, French horn, flute, bassoon, violin and piano contribute to the eclectic sound.

Music: The Queen Bees (Feb. 22, The Art Center of Western Colorado, Grand Junction)

This all-female band blends Americana, country, indie bluegrass and folk music. The Queen Bees weave together original stories and new interpretations of classic covers with harmonies and melodies.

Music: Glenn Miller Orchestra (Feb. 27, Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction)

The Glenn Miller Orchestra performs its signature Big Band sound. The orchestra travels extensively, playing nearly 300 dates each year. Doors open at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7.

High Country

Theater: FLC Theatre - The Servant of Two Masters (Feb. 21, Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College, Durango)

This performance of Goldoni's "The Servant of Two Masters" includes the archetypes of the Commedia Dell 'Arte, Pantalone, Smeraldina and Harlequino, embroiled in schemes, quarrels, romance, and physical comedy.

Other Fun: 2nd Annual Outdoor Equity Summit (Feb. 22, CMC Climax Building, Leadville)

This summit explores culture and connections to the outdoors through storytelling, workshops, poetry, and performances including Mariachi performances. The event includes breakfast and lunch, on-site childcare. Topics range from gear libraries and hunting mentorship to public lands, storytelling, CMC career pathways, and a youth-led climate discussion

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

Some groups mentioned in the CO Arts Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.

How we pick our events: CO Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated.