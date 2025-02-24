West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction to close, ending access to psychiatric services in Western Colorado

The only psychiatric hospital between Denver and Salt Lake City is closing. Based in Grand Junction for nearly 20 years, West Springs Hospital will shut its doors on March 10.

The hospital’s board of directors announced the closure with a “heavy heart” in a Monday statement.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the profound impact it will have on our patients, staff and community,” the release said.

The board cited the “uncertain future of Medicaid” as one reason, along with financial challenges and underutilization. Though the hospital is licensed for 48 beds, it has had a daily average of 30 beds or fewer used over the last several years.

Most hospital employees will lose their jobs. Remaining staff will continue to offer outpatient services for psychiatric, mental health, behavioral health and addiction services. Mind Springs will still also provide some withdrawal management services in Grand Junction, residential treatment facilities in Clifton and crisis response services for six counties.

West Springs’ board of directors said it’s exploring “more modern care models” and is looking at the possibility of starting an acute treatment unit or crisis stabilization unit, which offer short-term, acute mental health care.

West Springs Hospital’s ability to stay in operation has been a question for years. In 2021, a state investigation found a pattern of “severe life-threatening” prescription errors and deficient care. In May 2024, Mind Springs settled with Rocky Mountain Health Plans and entered into a new contract with Rocky Mountain. In November, it started a partnership with Larkin Health Systems, based in Florida. The closing of the hospital also marks the end of that deal.

Mind Springs is still part of the Colorado Crisis Services response system, which provides free and immediate support. You can call 844-493-TALK (8244) or text TALK to 38255 to speak to a professional.