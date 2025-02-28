As Colorado budget committee works to prevent further cuts to early childhood services, families share their stories

An abrupt announcement by state officials that services for babies and toddlers with disabilities will be slashed starting next week drew condemnation Thursday from the state Capitol’s powerful joint budget committee. At the same time, they signaled a desire to find money to reverse some of the cuts.

Officials from the state’s Early Intervention Program, which provides physical, speech, behavioral and other services to young children, told providers Tuesday that a $4 million budget shortfall meant big changes. They would limit children to four hours of therapy a month, and children who are on Medicaid would no longer get certain therapies.

The news sparked an outcry Wednesday from providers who serve some of the most vulnerable, high-needs children in the state: premature babies who don’t know how to eat, children who can’t walk or talk, toddlers with severe emotional or behavioral challenges stemming from autism.

Two webinars hosted by the state with providers this week attracted more than 1,000 people. An official said the department has received hundreds of written questions. Families, as of Friday, had not been officially notified of the changes but began reaching out to state lawmakers after media coverage.

Joint budget committee members were swift in criticizing officials from the Department of Early Childhood for not notifying them earlier of the budget crisis.

“For some reason, the department didn't think we were worthy of knowing how serious this issue is, I find that incredibly insulting,” said Republican state Rep. Rick Taggart. “Not only to us but to give providers six days before changing services. How do you do something like that? And before telling them that, why didn't somebody come over here and say, ‘We got a perfect storm. We need your help.’ Nothing, crickets.”

Democratic Sen. Jeff Bridges said the committee wasn’t given the chance to make a choice about whether the cuts were needed, “to balance this against other priorities.”

Jeanni Stefanik, chief financial officer for the Department of Early Childhood said “the issue was not fully realized until just a few weeks ago.” She cited higher-than-anticipated referrals, caseloads, and costs as reasons for the announced cost-cutting measures.

By the end of the hearing, the committee had identified one option to help restore some Medicaid services. But the committee’s hands are tied as to how much money it can find because it must cut $1 billion this year to balance the budget.

A department letter said the cost-containment measures will continue into the next fiscal year, with additional strategies to be shared over the course of the next few months.

Families meanwhile, are gearing up for a prolonged advocacy campaign, starting with a petition asking lawmakers to bridge the funding gap has attracted more than 1,500 signatures. They’ve started sharing their stories.

These are some of the people cuts would impact:

Michelle Young’s son Zaia, 2, has a sensory processing disorder, suspected autism, and a condition where his knees and hips tilt inward making walking difficult. He can’t communicate verbally, and works with four different specialists who each come for one hour a week.

Young said these services are crucial to getting Zia developmentally where he needs to be to enter school. She took her son to his regular doctor’s appointment this week.

“The number one thing she said is how all of this therapy and help he has had since he was so young, has made such a difference in his progress, his speech, he's doing sign language,” she said.

Young’s services would be cut from four times a week to four times a month. Medicaid covers occupational therapy, speech language pathology and physical therapy. It doesn’t cover developmental intervention, social and emotional services including mental health and behavioral support, registered dieticians or a number of other therapies. Up until now, families have gotten those critical services through the state. The state’s letter to providers said families can no longer get the services.

“I’ve been in tears,” said Young. “It’s not fair how this will affect the kids.”

Young, who is a single parent, met with her son’s developmental therapist, who has been with him since he was 10 months old, for the last time Thursday.

“We have to say goodbye,” she said, crying. “We need them. This isn’t a want. It’s a medical need.”

Cassidy Norcross’s son August, 2, started getting services for autism in October. He has therapy three times a week with a speech therapist, an occupational therapist and a developmental therapist. August wouldn’t look at his parents, couldn’t communicate, and wasn’t responding socially as he should.

“He would have just terrible meltdowns because we could tell he was trying to communicate with us but he didn't have the ability to tell us what he wanted…and he was unable to understand what we were saying to him,” Norcross said.

Courtesy Cassidy Norcross Cassidy Norcross with her son August, 2. “His providers have gifted us the knowledge and the techniques so that we can help him thrive…there's just so many things that we've been taught by them.”

But August has made tremendous progress in just the few months he’s had services.

“Just a few weeks ago, for the first time he came up to me and said he wanted ‘eggies’… eggs. I cried because it was like, ‘Oh my goodness,’ it was such a breakthrough for him to tell me what he wanted.”

The therapists introduced the family to many techniques, such as using printed pictures as a way to communicate, modeling calm behavior during emotional outbursts, and modeling language they want to hear from August.

“Before we started, I was just so scared and overwhelmed, and I just felt so helpless. His providers have gifted us the knowledge and the techniques so that we can help him thrive … there's just so many things that we've been taught by them.” – Cassidy Norcross