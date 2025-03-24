Coloradans don’t use their seat belts as much as other Americans. How do we snap out of it?

The three-point safety belt was patented in 1962. Six years later, federal law mandated that new cars had to have them. Yet it still hasn’t clicked for many Coloradans.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, seat belt use in the state hovers around 88 percent. The nation, meanwhile, buckles up 92 percent of the time — despite the buzzing and beeping and hootin’ and hollerin’ of even older cars that sense motorists are untethered.

Colorado’s rate came as a shock to Laura Ferré, of Denver, who is still haunted by a crash from her youth.

“One of my childhood friends was in a major accident in 1985. She wasn't wearing a seatbelt and passed away. It was a real turning point for my family,” Ferré recalled.

To that point, her parents had been lax.

Now a parent herself, Ferré said she simply won’t move her car if a passenger is unbuckled.

States each mandate how and when seat belts must be used, but the invincibility of youth may be at least partially to blame for Colorado’s lagging use.

Courtesy U.S. Patent Office The original three-point seat belt patent is shown in a drawing from the U.S. patent office.

“Teen drivers have the lowest seatbelt-use rate compared to other age groups,” explained Trooper Sherri Mendez, spokeswoman for the Colorado State Patrol.

She encourages parents and, yes, physicians to discuss the matter. Spring Break presents an opportunity for better education on the issue, which is why CSP is trumpeting its “Buckle Like A Boss” campaign.

“Bring it up before they walk out the door, like, ‘Hey, remember to obey the speed limit. Remember to wear your seatbelt,’” Mendez said. “If you have that conversation today, they can come back home tomorrow.”

Indeed speed kills, but even slower speeds are deadly without restraints.

“Everybody thinks, ‘Oh, 30 miles per hour is pretty slow. You should be able to get in a crash and be OK.’ But when you're not wearing your seatbelt, it can kill you,” she added.

Trooper Mendez remembered working a scene in which two beltless people in the same vehicle were ejected. One survived; the other perished.

Colorado law enforcement may pull a motorist over if they see anyone under 18 not wearing a seat belt. Adults can be cited for not wearing one if they are pulled over for another infraction.

And yes, officers can usually tell, according to Trooper Mendez.

“It can be spotted, and it depends if their windows are really tinted or not. But yes, we can normally see it.”

Whatever you do, don’t let Laura Ferré see it.

“As a mom, I panic when children are unbuckled in other cars.”