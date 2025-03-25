Broomfield-based Ball Corp. to sell off aluminum cup business

Ball Corporation, the namesake of the arena in Denver, is selling a business it launched in 2019 to make aluminum cups.

The Broomfield-based company is selling the cup business to consultancy Ayna.AI, Ball said in a statement. The spinoff company will get control of the supply chain, manufacturing team and the plant where aluminum cups are made in Rome, Georgia. Ball spent hundreds of millions of dollars building the facility in Georgia when it launched its cup business.

Ball, which is the world’s largest manufacturer of aluminum cans, started the cup business as an alternative to the plastic cups sold at places like sporting events.

"We believe that partnering with Ayna, with its deep expertise and experience in this space, is the natural next step in our transformation as we continue to bring best-in-class innovative products to our customers,” said Jay Billings, senior vice president and president of Growth Ventures at Ball Corporation.

The change won’t impact current orders.