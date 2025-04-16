Guest DJ Rory Scovel plays us some of his favorite music including the song that has soundtracked his life since moving to Denver

You can catch Guest DJ Rory Scovel most recently in the film You're Cordially Invited with Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell or his latest standup comedy special Rory Scovel: Religion, Sex, and a Few Things In Between which is streaming on MAX. He stops by the studio to talk about some of the songs that he's been into lately as part of our Guest DJ Sessions.



The actor-comedian recently moved to Colorado and lucky for us that simply means he's doing a lot more standup and events in our city! This week Rory Scovel's Untitled New Hour of Laughs, The Show! premiered at the Skylark and he has an evening called Movie Night with fellow comedians Adam Cayton-Holland and Ben Roy on April 29th at the Bug Theatre. The monthly event is a Mystery Science Theatre 3000 style evening where you buy a ticket not knowing what film you're gonna see and the three comedians entertain us with commentary, roasting the film as we watch it!



Host Alisha Sweeney invited Scovel to the studio after catching a recent standup gig where he walked onstage to one of her favorite songs of last year, so she assumed he probably has great music taste! The songs he chooses could very well be your new favorite, or one you haven't heard in a while or a take on a classic that you didn't know existed.



From using Father John Misty as his walk on music headlining a gig, to the transcendent feeling of discovering a song by the opening band at an Explosions in the Sky concert that still sticks with him over a decade later, Scovel's taste is cinematic and deeply moving.



Listen to the full, unedited interview as well as the companion playlist. There will be an encore airing of the Guest DJ on Thursday April 24th at 9p MST.







