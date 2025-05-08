Indie 102.3 invites you to INDIEVERSE

Indie 102.3 and Bing Energizing Juice Beverages present

The new highlight of Colorado's summer concert season features performances by several of Colorado's favorite national and local bands



Saturday September 13th, Levitt Pavilion Denver

Doors at 3:30p. Show 4:00p. All ages.



OK GO

Photo: Piper Ferguson

OK Go, whose members have been professional collaborators for nearly 30 years, racking up billions of streams, topping radio charts, and collecting three MTV Video Music Awards and a Grammy. They’ve also earned accolades more unusual for a rock band: 21 Cannes Lions, 12 CLIOS, The Smithsonian Ingenuity Award and a spot in the permanent collection of MoMA. They’ve produced a number of seminal videos, famed for their inventive use of treadmills and dogs, slow motion and zero-gravity, Rube Goldberg machines, optical illusions and musical stunt driving.

DEHD

Photo: Jacob Consenstein



Indie rockers Dehd join the lineup fresh from a world tour of their latest album, “Poetry,” and an appearance at the Newport Folk Festival. The Guardian describes Dehd as “mercilessly catchy and meticulously camp,” infusing sounds of pop-punk, Americana, grunge and soul into the album.

DEAD PIONEERS

Dead Pioneers emerged as a dynamic extension of vocalist Gregg Deal's performance art, seamlessly blending music with critical cultural commentary. Rooted in the same themes of identity and resistance that define his visual work, the band’s sound acts as a powerful platform for addressing the complexities of Indigenous experience.



Deal harnesses the raw energy of punk and alternative influences to challenge prevailing narratives, using lyrics that provoke thought and evoke emotion. Just as his performance art confronts the legacies of colonization and systemic marginalization, Dead Pioneers - completed by Josh Rivera and Abe Brennan on guitars, bassist Lee Tesche (Algiers) and drummer Shane Zweygardt - engages audiences in a visceral dialogue about survival, resilience, and reclamation of voice.



This musical endeavor not only amplifies his artistic vision but also creates a space for collective expression and solidarity, inviting listeners to reflect on the intersections of culture, history, and identity in a contemporary context. Through Dead Pioneers, Deal continues to assert that art, in all its forms, can be a powerful vehicle for activism and change.

PINK FUZZ

Pink Fuzz is a brother/sister led three-piece out of Denver made up of singer/guitarist John Demitro, singer/bassist LuLu Demitro. Pink Fuzz came to fruition at the end of 2017. Quickly picking up steam and wanting to expand out of Denver, Pink Fuzz started touring extensively. Creating a DIY circuit throughout the country, they’ve built a grassroots fanbase that has anxiously been awaiting new releases. Finally, 4 years after their newest release, the band is putting us on track for a new album, produced by Kevin Mckeown (Black Pistol Fire) and mixed by Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age, Chris Cornell, PJ Harvey, Arctic Monkeys). This will be their strongest body of work they’ve put out yet. Their latest singles can be found on all streaming platforms with a full album expected summer of 2025.



Their impressive live show has been making waves in the Colorado music scene and nationally. John’s baritone guitar lends itself to their heavy and fuzzed-out tone. The tuned down sound mixed with vocal harmonies and unique melodies is their calling card. The band’s newest material has been starting mosh pits since they debuted it at Treefort 2021. The coined term “High-Speed Desert Rock” suits them well as their show is fast-paced, dynamic and hard-hitting.