Colorado Arts Spotlight: Fringe Fest is back, Boulder Opera announces 2025 season, the Colorado Music Hall of Fame moves and more

This week, Fringe Fest returns to Denver, Boulder Opera announces its upcoming season lineup and the Colorado Music Hall of Fame finds a new home in LoDo in Denver.
Read on for your weekly arts and culture recap, plus find things to do and places to be.
Send in the clowns! Denver’s Fringe Festival is back
Lucille Ball. Eric Andre. Sacha Baron Cohen. Nathan Fielder. All of these performers are clowns.
And clowns are making a comeback — especially at this week’s Denver Fringe Festival.
The lineup includes dance, circus, cabaret, comedy and a variety of acts that don’t fit into a traditional box — including clown.
“Clown now isn't necessarily ‘big shoes, squirting flower,’” said Alice Gillette, who will be performing as Meat Show. “It's more of poking holes into authority.”
Gillette’s Fringe Fest performance is called “Meat Show in Space.”
“He accidentally cracks his helmet on his first day at work and he needs to figure out, ‘Do I complete the mission for NASA or do I go back home to my babe?’” she said. “Themes I'm exploring in this show are upward mobility and fatalism and how those intersect when you're trying to get things done.”
“I think the reason why (clown) is blowing up right now is because we live in a very absurd age,” said Kii Clark, who performs as Skeleton Kii. “And it's really important right now to have comedy, to call out all the things that are happening.”
Clark’s show, “Mortisse” is more avant-garde. “Everything kind of exists within this internal landscape that I create that has to do with sheets and googly eyes and eggs, and everything opens and pops and reveals and enters into something new or turns into a new character.”
Madly Rosett, who performs as Featherbrain, said her show is surrealist. “It’s kind of inspired by my experience growing up Mormon and what that does to your psyche and body as a sexual human being, and just the cognitive dissonance there.” It’s a tale of shame, desire and Jesus told to the sound of live violin.
Fringe Festivals happen across the country and around the world, with the largest Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland, each August.
Gillette says that makes Denver’s June festival an incubator for new work on its way to the world’s largest Fringe event.
“A lot of artists from outside of Denver come to practice their shows before they go to Edinburgh,” she said. “So it's a cool chance to see some clowns or other artists that you've been keeping tabs on but maybe haven't seen.”
Denver’s fest runs through Sunday, June 8.
Other events include the FringeART Show & Sale and FringeART First Friday featuring DoviJ.
Boulder Opera announces its 2025–2026 season
Boulder Opera is on a mission to bring the esteemed art to the stage with modern interpretations of classic works. This year marks the nonprofit’s 14th season, with indoor and outdoor shows that will delight opera aficionados and intrigue those new to the form.
Here’s the full 2025-2026 season lineup.
Opera in the Park: “Bella Voce”
Aug. 2-3 at the Boulder Bandshell
Enjoy arias and ensembles from Mozart, Verdi, Bernstein and Gershwin, performed with a live orchestra under the stars. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for kids and seniors.
Family Series: Donizetti’s “The Elixir of Love”
Nov. 15-16 at the Dairy Arts Center
A playful, one-hour opera for all ages following Nemorino’s quest for love — and a magic potion. The show includes English subtitles and a post-show Q&A. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $20 for children and students.
“Der Rosenkavalier” by Richard Strauss
April 16, 18 and 19 at the Dairy Arts Center
A romantic comedy set in glittering 18th-century Vienna filled with wit, heart and music sung in German with English narration. Tickets are $35 for general admission, $25 for seniors and students.
Colorado Music Hall of Fame moves from Red Rocks to the Colorado Convention Center
Home to local music artifacts and keeper of the state’s music history, the Colorado Music Hall of Fame has found a new home in the Colorado Convention Center.
The Hall was founded in 2011 by concert promoter Chuck Morris. It first lived in the now-defunct 1stBank Center in Broomfield, then moved to the Red Rocks Trading Post in 2014.
“This new home at the Colorado Convention Center places The Hall in the core of our capital city’s artistic and civic life, allowing us to reach a broader audience and expand our programming,” Executive Director Karen Radman said in a statement.
The Colorado Convention Center hosts a variety of events throughout the year, welcoming nearly 800,000 people annually. The relocation is part of the City of Denver's efforts to revitalize the city’s downtown. Other recent efforts include a rebranding and revamping of the 16th Street Mall, now simply called 16th Street.
The new Colorado Music Hall of Fame includes exhibits adjacent to the Bellco Theatre lobby and box office and a larger, interactive exhibit space is in the works.
"By establishing The Hall in the Colorado Convention Center, we're emphasizing not just the critical role the music industry plays in Colorado, but the importance of Colorado music around the world," Co-chair and Co-founder Scott Tobias said in a statement.
Entry to the Colorado Music Hall of Fame is free and open to the public during Colorado Convention Center events and Bellco Theatre performances. Expanded hours will be announced soon.
Things to do in Colorado this weekend
Thursday, June 5
- “Echoes of Italy: A Classical Concert” at Cherokee Ranch Castle in Sedalia — The program includes Tchaikovsky’s lush “Souvenir de Florence,” Stravinsky’s playful “Suite Italienne,” and a selection of Italian songs. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with al fresco appetizers and time to explore the Castle, followed by the concert at 7 p.m. and a moonlit dessert reception with the performers to follow. Tickets are $95.
- “Inscape” at NKollectiv in Denver – An exhibition of artworks by Kelly Austin-Rolo and Michele Messenger. Opening reception 5 p.m. with an additional brunch reception Sunday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exhibition runs through June 27.
Friday, June 6
- First Friday at the Art Center of Western Colorado in Grand Junction — See three new exhibitions and enjoy hours d’oeuvres from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free and open to the public.
- First Friday at The Artists’ Gallery in Cañon City — View works from 50 artists from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
- Laser ABBA at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science – A lively sing-along show featuring vibrant laser projections set to the iconic music of the Swedish supergroup ABBA. Tickets range from $12 to $14 with discounts for members.
- “Much Ado About Dying” in Colorado Springs — A documentary about a man who tries to help his eccentric uncle, a former Shakespearean actor, whose life starts to mirror “King Lear.” Screenings at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $8.
- “Detritivores in the Depths” in Denver — A collaborative exhibition at Alto Gallery in Denver’s RiNo Art District featuring works from Denver-based artists Kyle Singer and Brandon Vargas. Opening reception 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Free and open to the public. Exhibition on view through June 28.
- “Casual Meets Whimsy” in Pueblo — An exhibition featuring artworks about animals and landscapes by Mo Keenan-Mason and Steve Mason at Fuel & Iron Loading Dock Gallery. Opening reception 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free and open to the public. Exhibition on view through June.
- "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" in Denver — An exhibition exploring movement and travel at Access Gallery in Denver’s Santa Fe Arts District. Opening reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Exhibition on view through July 19.
- “Museology” in Denver – Opening reception at fooLPRoof contemporary art gallery in RiNo, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 7
- Colorado Shakespeare Festival kickoff in Boulder – First night of Shakespeare’s comedy, “The Tempest,” playing through Aug. 10. The Colorado Shakespeare Festival lineup also includes the tragedy “Richard II,” on stage July 5 through Aug. 10 and the tragedy “Doctor Faustus,” on stage July 27 only. Tickets range from $22 to $90.
- Wallace & Gromit in concert with the Boulder Philharmonic — The concert includes a special movie screening of “A Grand Day Out,” “The Wrong Trousers,” and “A Matter of Loaf and Death” as the Boulder Phil brings the soundtracks to life. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Free and open to the public, RSVP encouraged.
- “A Western Woman” at The Local Drive at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora — Grammy-nominated musician Neyla Pekarek (formerly of The Lumineers) and her Denver band join Stratus Chamber Orchestra to perform about Rattlesnake Kate. The show is at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45.
- Arvada Powwow Art and Community Festival — An event highlighting Native American music, art, food and storytelling.
- “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in Denver — The International Youth Ballet performs this Shakespearean classic at The Newman Center on the University of Denver campus at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $45.
- Lumonics Immersed in Denver — Light sculptures, video art projection and music converge in a warehouse in North Denver. Open 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Saturday. Tickets start at $15.
- Rockin’ Block Party in Lakewood — Featuring a performance by a Prince tribute band and a screening of the cult classic film, “The Princess Bride.” Festivities also include kids’ activities, food trucks and a beer garden. Free, family-friendly and open to the public.
- Clayton Community Day in Denver — A neighborhood festival featuring live music from blues band The Delta Sonics and Quemando Salsa. Free, family-friendly and open to the public.
- ”Colorful Colorado” Free Art Show in Westcliffe — A reception and free birdhouse painting event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Family-friendly and open to the public.
- Free outdoor concert in Aurora – The season’s first concert features DJ and producer BYNX, with Spanish DJ and record producer Sak Noel and supporting sets from crowd favorites Catalyst and SALMANNAQ.
- “Artist on the Rise” free concert at Denver’s Dairy Block — featuring Emelise Munoz, a 19-year-old singer/songwriter who has been playing her folk-rock, Americana blend since she was 6 years old. Free and open to the public, RSVP encouraged.
- Bigwigs Bar Crawl — A night on the town to support Colfax businesses during construction. The crawl kicks off at The Squire Lounge at 4 p.m. and will stop at Pete’s Satire Lounge, Lion’s Lair, DNVR and Bar Max. Tickets are $10.
Saturday, June 8
- Festival Flamboyán in Lakewood – A celebration of Puerto Rican arts and culture, including food from Dos Abuelas, an artist market, book fair, live music and a variety show. Tickets start at $23.02.
- Indian Festival in Denver — A celebration of Indian culture at Civic Center Park, including street food, an art and craft market, live music and dance performances, a fashion show and kids activities. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free and open to the public.
- “Leather & Lace” concert in Northglenn — A Pride Month concert featuring the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus and Denver Feminist Chorus at Parsons Theatre at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23-30.
- Saving Our History Film Festival in Boulder — Featuring four documentaries that bring the art of historic preservation and rehabilitation to life, including the restoration stories of buildings like Boulder Theater that are cherished parts of Colorado’s cultural landscape. Doors of the Chautauqua Auditorium open at 3 p.m., screenings begin at 4 p.m. Tickets are $21.20.
All weekend
- Samba Queen and King Colorado Competition in Boulder — A celebration of Brazilian dance, music and culture at Spark Performing Arts. Festivities run June 5 through 8.
- “& Juliet” at the DCPA — A pop musical telling an alternate tale of this Shakespearean heroine. On stage through June 15. Tickets start at $47.20.
- “Little Miss Sunshine” in Aurora — A musical comedy based on the Academy Award-winning film at the Aurora Fox Arts Center. Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through June 29. Tickets range from $17 to $42.
- “Hold on to Your Butts” in Ouray — A live, shot-for-shot parody of the greatest dinosaur film of all time: Jurassic Park. June 6 through 8 at the Wright Opera House. Tickets start at $25.
- “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” in Boulder — Danse Etoile Ballet presents this classic tale on stage at the Dairy Arts Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-30.
- Colorado Wonderland: An Alice Experience in Fort Collins — A whimsical, interactive journey that explores mental health through the performing arts. Tickets start at $28.52.
All month
- “Science Friction” at the Sie FilmCenter in Denver – A Pride Month film series honoring queer, trans, and binary-breaking visions in science fiction cinema. The lineup includes “Cloud Atlas,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Vegas in Space,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and many more. Tickets are $15.
Some groups mentioned in the Colorado Arts Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.
How we pick our events: The Colorado Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated.