Colorado Arts Spotlight: Fringe Fest is back, Boulder Opera announces 2025 season, the Colorado Music Hall of Fame moves and more

This week, Fringe Fest returns to Denver, Boulder Opera announces its upcoming season lineup and the Colorado Music Hall of Fame finds a new home in LoDo in Denver.

Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR Clowns Meat Show (front left), Skeleton Key (back) and Featherbrain (right) prepare for "Just The Tip" a pre-Fringe Fest Show at The Skylark Lounge on May 21, 2025.

Send in the clowns! Denver’s Fringe Festival is back

Lucille Ball. Eric Andre. Sacha Baron Cohen. Nathan Fielder. All of these performers are clowns.

And clowns are making a comeback — especially at this week’s Denver Fringe Festival.

The lineup includes dance, circus, cabaret, comedy and a variety of acts that don’t fit into a traditional box — including clown.

“Clown now isn't necessarily ‘big shoes, squirting flower,’” said Alice Gillette, who will be performing as Meat Show. “It's more of poking holes into authority.”

Gillette’s Fringe Fest performance is called “Meat Show in Space.”

“He accidentally cracks his helmet on his first day at work and he needs to figure out, ‘Do I complete the mission for NASA or do I go back home to my babe?’” she said. “Themes I'm exploring in this show are upward mobility and fatalism and how those intersect when you're trying to get things done.”

“I think the reason why (clown) is blowing up right now is because we live in a very absurd age,” said Kii Clark, who performs as Skeleton Kii. “And it's really important right now to have comedy, to call out all the things that are happening.”

Clark’s show, “Mortisse” is more avant-garde. “Everything kind of exists within this internal landscape that I create that has to do with sheets and googly eyes and eggs, and everything opens and pops and reveals and enters into something new or turns into a new character.”

Madly Rosett, who performs as Featherbrain, said her show is surrealist. “It’s kind of inspired by my experience growing up Mormon and what that does to your psyche and body as a sexual human being, and just the cognitive dissonance there.” It’s a tale of shame, desire and Jesus told to the sound of live violin.

Fringe Festivals happen across the country and around the world, with the largest Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland, each August.

Gillette says that makes Denver’s June festival an incubator for new work on its way to the world’s largest Fringe event.

“A lot of artists from outside of Denver come to practice their shows before they go to Edinburgh,” she said. “So it's a cool chance to see some clowns or other artists that you've been keeping tabs on but maybe haven't seen.”

Denver’s fest runs through Sunday, June 8.

Other events include the FringeART Show & Sale and FringeART First Friday featuring DoviJ.

Courtesy Boulder Opera A Boulder Opera performance in the Boulder Bandshell.

Boulder Opera announces its 2025–2026 season

Boulder Opera is on a mission to bring the esteemed art to the stage with modern interpretations of classic works. This year marks the nonprofit’s 14th season, with indoor and outdoor shows that will delight opera aficionados and intrigue those new to the form.

Here’s the full 2025-2026 season lineup.

Aug. 2-3 at the Boulder Bandshell

Enjoy arias and ensembles from Mozart, Verdi, Bernstein and Gershwin, performed with a live orchestra under the stars. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for kids and seniors.

Nov. 15-16 at the Dairy Arts Center

A playful, one-hour opera for all ages following Nemorino’s quest for love — and a magic potion. The show includes English subtitles and a post-show Q&A. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $20 for children and students.

April 16, 18 and 19 at the Dairy Arts Center

A romantic comedy set in glittering 18th-century Vienna filled with wit, heart and music sung in German with English narration. Tickets are $35 for general admission, $25 for seniors and students.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The Colorado Music Hall of Fame at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Oct. 2, 2021.

Colorado Music Hall of Fame moves from Red Rocks to the Colorado Convention Center

Home to local music artifacts and keeper of the state’s music history, the Colorado Music Hall of Fame has found a new home in the Colorado Convention Center.

The Hall was founded in 2011 by concert promoter Chuck Morris. It first lived in the now-defunct 1stBank Center in Broomfield, then moved to the Red Rocks Trading Post in 2014.

“This new home at the Colorado Convention Center places The Hall in the core of our capital city’s artistic and civic life, allowing us to reach a broader audience and expand our programming,” Executive Director Karen Radman said in a statement.

The Colorado Convention Center hosts a variety of events throughout the year, welcoming nearly 800,000 people annually. The relocation is part of the City of Denver's efforts to revitalize the city’s downtown. Other recent efforts include a rebranding and revamping of the 16th Street Mall, now simply called 16th Street.

The new Colorado Music Hall of Fame includes exhibits adjacent to the Bellco Theatre lobby and box office and a larger, interactive exhibit space is in the works.

"By establishing The Hall in the Colorado Convention Center, we're emphasizing not just the critical role the music industry plays in Colorado, but the importance of Colorado music around the world," Co-chair and Co-founder Scott Tobias said in a statement.

Entry to the Colorado Music Hall of Fame is free and open to the public during Colorado Convention Center events and Bellco Theatre performances. Expanded hours will be announced soon.

Things to do in Colorado this weekend

Thursday, June 5

“Echoes of Italy: A Classical Concert” at Cherokee Ranch Castle in Sedalia — The program includes Tchaikovsky’s lush “Souvenir de Florence,” Stravinsky’s playful “Suite Italienne,” and a selection of Italian songs. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with al fresco appetizers and time to explore the Castle, followed by the concert at 7 p.m. and a moonlit dessert reception with the performers to follow. Tickets are $95.

“Inscape” at NKollectiv in Denver – An exhibition of artworks by Kelly Austin-Rolo and Michele Messenger. Opening reception 5 p.m. with an additional brunch reception Sunday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exhibition runs through June 27.

Friday, June 6

Saturday, June 7

Saturday, June 8

Festival Flamboyán in Lakewood – A celebration of Puerto Rican arts and culture, including food from Dos Abuelas, an artist market, book fair, live music and a variety show. Tickets start at $23.02.

Indian Festival in Denver — A celebration of Indian culture at Civic Center Park, including street food, an art and craft market, live music and dance performances, a fashion show and kids activities. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free and open to the public.

“Leather & Lace” concert in Northglenn — A Pride Month concert featuring the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus and Denver Feminist Chorus at Parsons Theatre at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23-30.

Saving Our History Film Festival in Boulder — Featuring four documentaries that bring the art of historic preservation and rehabilitation to life, including the restoration stories of buildings like Boulder Theater that are cherished parts of Colorado’s cultural landscape. Doors of the Chautauqua Auditorium open at 3 p.m., screenings begin at 4 p.m. Tickets are $21.20.

All weekend

Samba Queen and King Colorado Competition in Boulder — A celebration of Brazilian dance, music and culture at Spark Performing Arts. Festivities run June 5 through 8.

“& Juliet” at the DCPA — A pop musical telling an alternate tale of this Shakespearean heroine. On stage through June 15. Tickets start at $47.20.

“Little Miss Sunshine” in Aurora — A musical comedy based on the Academy Award-winning film at the Aurora Fox Arts Center. Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through June 29. Tickets range from $17 to $42.

“Hold on to Your Butts” in Ouray — A live, shot-for-shot parody of the greatest dinosaur film of all time: Jurassic Park. June 6 through 8 at the Wright Opera House. Tickets start at $25.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” in Boulder — Danse Etoile Ballet presents this classic tale on stage at the Dairy Arts Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-30.

Colorado Wonderland: An Alice Experience in Fort Collins — A whimsical, interactive journey that explores mental health through the performing arts. Tickets start at $28.52.

All month

“Science Friction” at the Sie FilmCenter in Denver – A Pride Month film series honoring queer, trans, and binary-breaking visions in science fiction cinema. The lineup includes “Cloud Atlas,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Vegas in Space,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and many more. Tickets are $15.

