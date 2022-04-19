CPR Volunteer Program

Volunteering for events, concerts and community activities hosted or promoted by Colorado Public Radio is a rewarding way to get involved in the community and support CPR’s mission. Members of our volunteer program serve as ambassadors of CPR at a variety of large and small-scale events.

Most events are staffed with one or two volunteers with occasional productions that involve upwards of a dozen or more members. These events cover many different areas and interests, so there’s usually something for everyone.

How do I become a CPR volunteer?

The first step is to fill out our volunteer interest form.

We review every application. If you are chosen as a volunteer, you will hear from us via email with more information, including how to sign-up for shifts. Be sure to indicate your interests and experience on the form so that we can match you with the right opportunities!

If you have questions about our volunteer program, please reach out via email at promotions@cpr.org.