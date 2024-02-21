Colorado explained
Here's what to expect from The Lookout
Colorado news
Our CPR News team brings you stories from all around Colorado. We’ve got journalists on the ground in the Denver metro, southern Colorado, the Western Slope and even in Washington, D.C. to cover the people representing Colorado there. The news we share helps you understand Colorado better.
Free news
As a nonprofit newsroom, CPR has no paywall — CPR's website, newsletters and stories are all free to every Coloradan. If one of our stories in The Lookout piques your interest, you can click through and read the whole thing.
Quick news
The Lookout provides the day’s news in an easy-to-read list so you can quickly grasp what you need to know. We know you’re busy, so The Lookout is designed to fit seamlessly into your daily routines.
What our readers say
“I like receiving news through The Lookout which are timely and local to Colorado. I also like being informed when the governor plans to speak and then watching his news conferences live.”
by Sharon S. in Trinidad
“The Lookout is my favorite newsletter. From the engaging and interesting intro copy to the fact-based and relevant news to the multiple sources included, it’s always a joy to read.”
by Caitlin M. in Longmont
“I rely on CPR for outstanding and unbiased news reporting on-air and through your newsletters.”
by Kim F. in Greenwood Village
The team behind The Lookout
The Lookout is curated each day by one of our digital journalists: (clockwise from top left) Daniel J. Schneider, Sarah Bures, Alex Scoville, Shelby Filangi, Lauren Antonoff Hart and Steph Rivera. You’ll get to know each of them as you read the newsletter.
Types of stories
The Lookout features the wide breadth of reporting covered by CPR News, from breaking news alerts and weather to in-depth investigations to stories inspired by readers’ Colorado Wonders submissions. Here’s a snapshot of the type of story you might find in an issue of The Lookout:
- Hint: It's a throwback. And you can get one now.
- CPR News tested the air quality at the Central 70 Cover Park to see whether it reduced pollution.
- Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack set out to write “a simple little family cookbook.” Now her third book, “Muy Bueno: Fiestas,” shares her traditions far beyond that.
