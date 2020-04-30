Thank You CPR Community!
A lot of what’s familiar to us has done an about-face. The human connection that we’re accustomed to has been disrupted.
Your steadfast support allows CPR to deliver the power of the human voice. Every type and every expression of music is something unique to the human experience and it provides us with companionship, comfort, and joy.
If you can make a gift today, you’ll ensure that this invaluable connection to the human voice and to our communities remains freely available to Coloradans everywhere.