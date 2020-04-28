Thank You CPR Community!

A lot of what’s familiar to us has done an about-face. The human connection that we’re accustomed to has been disrupted.

Collectively we have been forced to ask more of ourselves, more of our society, and more of the organizations we trust to ensure we’re taking care of one other.

Your steadfast support has allowed CPR to quickly and effectively meet this challenge head-on … to provide life-saving facts about the pandemic … and to simultaneously deliver music and cultural experiences to our communities that bind us together.