CPR and KRCC Announce Program Changes Beginning July 11

Beginning Saturday (July 11), CPR News will be aligning our weekend schedule with KRCC in Colorado Springs. In February, CPR and Colorado College entered into a long term agreement where KRCC is operated by CPR in partnership with Colorado College. This partnership has expanded the statewide reach of CPR News and has brought more voices and perspectives from Southern Colorado to CPR members and audiences statewide.

This new move will further solidify a continuous listening experience along the entire I-25 corridor.

Public radio, here in Colorado and nationally, is flourishing with more programs featuring innovations in storytelling and new and diverse voices shaping the future of the medium.

You can look forward to the following changes beginning 7/11/2020.