CPR and KRCC Announce Program Changes Beginning July 11

Beginning Saturday (July 11), CPR News will be aligning our weekend schedule with KRCC in Colorado Springs. In February, CPR and Colorado College entered into a long term agreement where KRCC is operated by CPR in partnership with Colorado College. This partnership has expanded the statewide reach of CPR News and has brought more voices and perspectives from Southern Colorado to CPR members and audiences statewide. 

This new move will further solidify a continuous listening experience along the entire I-25 corridor.

Public radio, here in Colorado and nationally, is flourishing with more programs featuring innovations in storytelling and new and diverse voices shaping the future of the medium.

You can look forward to the following changes beginning 7/11/2020.

SATURDAY SUNDAY
12 AM BBC BBC
6 AM Weekend Edition Weekend Edition
10 AM Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! Colorado Matters
11 AM This American Life Colorado Matters
12 PM Radiolab Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
1 PM Planet Money/How I Built This It's Been a Minute
2 PM Snap Judgment Freakonomics
3 PM Reveal On The Media
4 PM All Things Considered All Things Considered
5 PM Hidden Brain Latino USA
6 PM Ted Radio Hour This American Life
7 PM The Moth Snap Judgment
8 PM Live Wire Hidden Brain
9 PM Sound Opinions Planet Money/How I Built This
10 PM BBC BBC