Beginning Monday March 2, 2020 Colorado Public Radio and KRCC in Colorado Springs will be aligning daytime weekday schedules to provide public radio listeners with a consistent listening and information experience all the way from Wyoming to New Mexico.

This new partnership will allow both organizations to broadcast state and local news every hour, and will provide a continuous broadcast signal to Colorado residents along the entire I-25 corridor.

For CPR listeners, this means a return of Fresh Air to our daytime schedule.

You can look forward to the following changes on 3/2/2020.

12:00 a.m. BBC

4:00 a.m. Morning Edition

9:00 a.m. Colorado Matters

10:00 a.m. 1A

11:00 a.m. The Takeaway

12:00 p.m. Here & Now

1:00 p.m. Here & Now (Mon-Thu) ScFri

2:00 p.m. Fresh Air (Mon-Thu) ScFri

3:00 p.m. The Daily/Marketplace

4:00 p.m. All Things Considered

6:30 p.m. Marketplace