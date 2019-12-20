CPR News 2019 Holiday Schedule

Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza 2019Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza 2019Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Young Voices of Colorado at the 2019 Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza.

Include Colorado Public Radio in your holiday traditions with music and stories that fit the season. CPR News offers a little something for everyone this December. Explore the schedule below:

DateTimeProgram
Friday, Dec. 209am & 7pmThe 4th Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza: A holiday special of music, storytelling and comedy from Colorado Matters--harkening back to vintage TV and radio specials.
Monday, Dec. 2311amHanukkah Lights: An annual NPR holiday special where various authors read Hanukkah stories.
Tuesday, Dec. 249am & 7pmThe 3rd Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza: Revisit the 2018 live holiday special of music, storytelling and comedy from Colorado Matters.
11am & 8pmTinsel Tales: An NPR holiday special with stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas.
Wednesday, Dec. 259 am & 7pmThe 4th Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza: A holiday special of music, storytelling and comedy from Colorado Matters--harkening back to vintage TV and radio specials.
11amTinsel Tales: An NPR holiday special with stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas.