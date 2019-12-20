CPR News 2019 Holiday Schedule
Include Colorado Public Radio in your holiday traditions with music and stories that fit the season. CPR News offers a little something for everyone this December. Explore the schedule below:
|Date
|Time
|Program
|Friday, Dec. 20
|9am & 7pm
|The 4th Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza: A holiday special of music, storytelling and comedy from Colorado Matters--harkening back to vintage TV and radio specials.
|Monday, Dec. 23
|11am
|Hanukkah Lights: An annual NPR holiday special where various authors read Hanukkah stories.
|Tuesday, Dec. 24
|9am & 7pm
|The 3rd Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza: Revisit the 2018 live holiday special of music, storytelling and comedy from Colorado Matters.
|11am & 8pm
|Tinsel Tales: An NPR holiday special with stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas.
|Wednesday, Dec. 25
|9 am & 7pm
|The 4th Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza: A holiday special of music, storytelling and comedy from Colorado Matters--harkening back to vintage TV and radio specials.
|11am
|Tinsel Tales: An NPR holiday special with stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas.