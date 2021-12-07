CPR News 2021 Holiday Schedule

Date Time Program

Friday, Dec. 17 9 a.m. &

7 p.m. 6th Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza (2021): We celebrate our return to the stage after nearly two years of pandemic restrictions, with electro-pop artist Neoma, jazz musician Freddie Rodriguez Jr. and singer/songwriter Liat, plus comedian Elliot Woolsey, Betty Hart reading poetry, and a special nod to Judy Garland with Ryan Warner.

Sunday, Dec. 19 10 a.m. 1st Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza (2016): A look back at the first annual holiday special, featuring Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves and rising country star Clare Dunn.

Monday, Dec. 20 9 a.m.

&

7 p.m. 2nd Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza (2017): Celebrate the holidays with the second Colorado Matters holiday special, featuring performances by local artists Isaac Slade, Jayme Stone, Danette Hollowell and more.

Tuesday,

Dec. 21 9 a.m.

&

7 p.m. 3rd Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza (2018): The third annual Colorado Matters Holiday lineup included Hazel Miller, Face Vocal Band, Playground Ensemble, 13 year old Emelise Munoz and comedian David Rodriguez.

Wednesday,

Dec. 22 9 a.m.

&

7 p.m. 4th Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza (2019): Music from Kid Astronaut, King Cardinal, Julie Davis and Osi Sladek. Comedian Nancy Norton and ugly sweaters highlight the fourth Annual Holiday Extravaganza.

Thursday, Dec. 23 9 a.m.

&

7 p.m. 5th Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza (2020): This year's lineup includes Ron Miles, Beth Malone, Susan Grace performing a piece by Ofer Ben-Amots, Donny Morales, Avourneen, Comedian Rion Evans and spoken word by Tanaya Winder. Ryan Warner and Avery Lill are your hosts.

Friday,

Dec. 24 9 a.m.

&

8 p.m. Tinsel Tales 1: NPR Christmas Favorites

This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk -- these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

9 p.m. Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of the first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Saturday,

Dec. 25 8 p.m. Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

9 p.m. Tinsel Tales 4: NPR Christmas Stories Told Through Song

NPR revisits interviews with musicians about their Christmas albums. Some, like Katie Melua and Sting, celebrate tradition and winter mystery in their Christmas songs. Others, like Kenny Rogers and Amy Grant, find spirituality and stability in holiday music. Jon Batiste and Anthony Hamilton bring new energy to old favorites on their Christmas albums. Hosted by Lynn Neary.