CPR News 2023 Holiday Schedule

Date Time Program

Friday, Dec. 8 9 p.m. Hanukkah Lights (2023): Celebrating the Jewish festival of lights through original stories read by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. Hear about a mother’s menorah collection that grew and grew. In another tale, listeners experience the reunion of childhood friends from Iran and the power of enduring friendship. There’s a story about a cynical college student whose chance encounter changes his perspective about family and Hanukkah. A different chance encounter has teenage cousins meeting in a science lab after a family rift kept them apart. And a lost and lonely immigrant searches for a sense of belonging. Listen to this hour of powerful and poignant storytelling about family, faith, and the miracle of Hanukkah.

Sunday, Dec. 17 8 p.m. The One Recipe Holiday Special: Culinary superstars talk about their “one” — the recipe that signals the holiday has begun. They’ll get into traditions and food with influences from all over the world and leave you with recipes that could jumpstart your own festivities! Guests include Britain's queen of Indian home cooking Chetna Makan, Texan chef Tiffany Derry, and influencer and author Matt Adlard.

Monday, Dec. 18 9 a.m. & 7 p.m. 8th Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza (2023): Expect performances from Emelise Munoz, who will return once again to the Holiday Extravaganza stage after her 2018 act as a 13-year-old busker, renditions of classic holiday songs by organist Wil Smith, a blend of religious and secular Jewish music from Eitan Kantor, soothing sounds by saxophonist Ron McMillon and hilarious jokes by Denver comedian Ali Kareem.

Tuesday, Dec. 19, Wednesday, Dec. 20 & Thursday, Dec. 21 9 a.m. & 7 p.m. Best of the Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganzas: A look back at some of our favorite performances from previous shows. Tune in each day for more remembrances from the first seven years of our signature event.

7 p.m. 7th Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza (2022): Last year's lineup included Colorado cellist and singer Neyla Pekarek, comedian John Novosad, the Intergenerational Women's African Drum and Dance Ensemble, Dr. Rob Lennick, rabbi to Colorado's oldest synagogue and more. Ryan Warner hosts with Chandra Thomas Whitfield and May Ortega.

Dec. 24 10 a.m. Best of the Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganzas: A look back at some of our favorite performances from previous shows.

Monday, Jan. 1 8 p.m. Get Your Money Life in Order: Let Marketplace’s Reema Khrais help you get your financial life together in time for the new year. She’ll unpack some practical tips, share a personal money story that is sure to captivate, and interview a financial therapist to get some useful tips for understanding our relationships with money. This hour will make you laugh, gasp, and think about money in a whole new way.