Back from Broken Press Kit

This is a podcast about recovery.

We are often consumed by news of desolation — celebrity suicides, overdoses, school shootings. But what we lack in the public radio sphere — and in the news media at large — is a place to regularly showcase hope, courage and recovery. We want listeners to hear from people who’ve beat addiction and PTSD and depression and alcoholism and loss and injury and anger and resentment.

People have always faced challenges. Now, statistics show record numbers of people, from all walks of life, dealing with mental illness. There's a dearth of human connection in the digital age, we're told. So let's hear from people, in their own voices, and make those connections.

Each story is a journey in itself, exploring the depth of the challenge each person faced, and how they individually broke out of it. At the end of each episode, I want listeners to take away this: That recovery is possible.