Back From Broken Resources

The team at Back from Broken wants you to know that help is out there. Here are some commonly used resources to deal with the types of issues addressed on our show.

Mental Health Help:

National Suicide Lifeline: Free and confidential support for people in distress.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Helpline: Free and confidential addiction and mental health treatment referrals.

Anxiety and Depression Association of America: A nonprofit dedicated to treatment and prevention of anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance: Support for people living with a mood disorder.

National Center for PTSD (From Department of Veterans Affairs. Includes a hotline and treatment options for veterans and civilians suffering from PTSD

Grief Resource Network: Includes many different resources for help with addiction, mental health, domestic violence, and LGBTQ crisis intervention.

Alcohol And Drug Help:

Alcoholics Anonymous: Find 12-step meetings in your area for problems with drinking.

SMART Recovery: Secular, science-based, cognitive behavioral therapy recovery for substance use disorders:

Cocaine Anonymous: A 12-step recovery program for those addicted to cocaine and other drugs.

Recovery Dharma: A nonprofit for alcohol and addiction recovery guided by Buddhist teachings.

Narcotics Anonymous: A recovery program for those addicted to drugs including heroin and meth.

Seeking Drug Treatment: What To Ask: NIDA It’s critical to know what type of questions to ask when looking for treatment. NIDA Offers five important questions to ask when looking for an effective treatment program.

The Support Group Project: An online directory that aims to help families find the support they need in the face of a loved one's addiction.

Substance Abuse Treatment Facility Locator: SAMHSA: A list of the nation’s alcohol and drug treatment programs with a large database of recovery centers.

Helping Others Live Sober: Resources that support clean living for youths, families and communities.

Shatterproof: A national organization committed to protecting our children from addiction to alcohol or other drugs, and ending the stigma and suffering of those affected by this disease.

https://www.hhs.gov/opioids/: A U.S. government-run website that includes a helpline and treatment resources specifically for opioid addiction.

Other Kinds Of Help:

National Council on Problem Gambling: The helpline provides support and local resources for people with a gambling problem.

National Eating Disorders Helpline: A helpline for support, resources, and treatment options for people with eating disorders.

Veteran’s Crisis Line: Free confidential support for veterans and veterans’ families in crisis.

Al-Anon provides support for people who have loved ones who are struggling with alcohol.

Nar-Anon provides support for people who have loved ones who are struggling with drugs.