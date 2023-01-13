Community Audio at Colorado Public Radio

CPR's Community Audio initiative empowers Coloradans to tell their stories in their own voices through unique programming, training, workshops and other outreach. Members of CPR's Audio Innovations Studio mentor up-and-coming producers, collaborate with podcasters in the community and host events in which Coloradans share their first-person stories.

Share your ideas and questions with us at communityvoices@cpr.org.

Meet CPR's Community Audio Producer

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Luis Antonio Perez in the studio at CPR.

Luis Antonio Perez is the community audio producer with CPR’s Audio Innovations Studio. Luis joined CPR in 2020. His background in radio began as a host-producer at Vocalo, WBEZ Chicago’s radio station specializing in hip-hop and stories from the community. He’s also produced live storytelling events and worked on documentary films. He’s served as president of the board of the Association of Independents in Radio (AIR) and as one of AIR’s mentors for young reporters and producers. Before CPR, Luis was overseeing podcast production about health and wellness for RadioMD and DoctorPodcasting.