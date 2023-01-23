Music Blocks Resources for Teachers
Colorado Public Radio's podcast "Music Blocks" was designed to help young listeners explore music more thoughtfully and to help teachers introduce their kids to new sounds. The show is targeted at middle- and high-schoolers.
Suggested Lesson
Download:
- Guide: Using Music Blocks in your classroom (including Dice Game instructions)
- Episode-specific discussion questions and playlists
The Music Blocks Dice Game
Download:
- Printable worksheets to cut and fold your own dice - COLOR
- Printable worksheets to cut and fold your own dice - BLACK & WHITE