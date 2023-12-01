Six nonprofits for you to discover in honor of Colorado Gives Day 2023

This feature was created by our marketing and promotions department at Colorado Public Radio, which is solely responsible for the content. CPR News editors and reporters were not involved in its creation and no editorial judgment should be inferred.

Colorado Gives Day 2023 is Tuesday, Dec. 5. On the first Tuesday of December since 2010, Coloradans have come together to support the nonprofits that make a difference in their lives. Colorado Gives Day has raised more than $415 million for nonprofits across the state since it began.

Colorado Public Radio is proud to be part of the Colorado nonprofit community, and we're in good company! In honor of Colorado Gives Day, we're highlighting six Colorado nonprofit organizations doing great work around the state.

Read more and listen to profiles about each organization below. And if you're interested, head to the Colorado Gives Day website to donate.

High Country Volunteers believes volunteers are the heartbeat of our community and true community is formed by individuals coming together, forming relationships, and fostering acts of service and care for people with different backgrounds and life experiences. The organization started in 1973 as High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program), serving older adults by connecting them with meaningful volunteer work via programs such as tax assistance and Medicare/SHIP counseling. Today the organization works with volunteers of all ages, connecting them with community partners.

The Dolphin House is a child-friendly facility whose purpose is to provide child victims a safe, non-threatening place to tell what happened to them during necessary investigations of child abuse. Dolphin House staff offer crisis intervention and ongoing supportive services that help child victims and non-offending family members begin their healing process. The Dolphin House serves families in the 7th Judicial District in western Colorado, including Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel Counties.

The mission of Doctors Care is to provide affordable, high-quality health care and services that promote overall health and wellness for those in need. Located in Littleton, Colorado, Doctors Care is a private nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to improving health access for low-income individuals in the South Metro Denver area. Through its integrated primary care clinic, network of specialists and hospital services, and programs designed to address socioeconomic barriers to health and well-being, thousands of individuals have access to quality, affordable primary and specialty care and support services through Doctors Care.

Intercambio's mission is to bring English learners and community volunteers together in language classes and gatherings to build skills, confidence, and life-changing connections. Intercambio creates in-person and online programs, trainings, and curriculum where all participants learn from each other’s experiences and perspectives.

Posada’s mission is to provide housing and supportive services that empower homeless individuals and families in Pueblo County to become self-supporting members of the community. Posada provides a range of services including emergency shelters, affordable housing, education and employment assistance, life skills, legal services, transportation, transitional housing and more.

Salute Colorado's mission is to support veterans in their transition from military service through a continuous program of education, mentorship, and community. Salute Colorado empowers military leaders to emerge as business and community leaders. Salute Colorado offers three integrated programs, Valor Bridge, Valor Connect and Valor Journey, designed to help them navigate their pursuit of post-service career objectives and achieve greater community engagement.