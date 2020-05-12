Donate To CPR And Help Feed Colorado

Become a member.

Renew your support.

Add to your giving.

When you do, a Colorado family will be provided meals for a week, from a regional food bank, courtesy of the Colorado Health Foundation.

The Colorado Health Foundation wants to inspire you to support Colorado Public Radio and to highlight the important work of our regional food banks. Give now and when you do, you’ll be supporting this important news and cultural resource AND help feed a family in need.

On average, it costs a food bank in Colorado $22.50 to feed a single parent and two children for a week. For the first 4,444 donors to CPR during this drive, the Colorado Health Foundation will contribute $22.50 to Feeding Colorado, up to $100,000.