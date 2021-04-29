Donate To CPR And Help Plant Trees
Become a member.
Renew your support.
Add to your giving.
When you do, we'll plant a tree in your honor as part of a partnership with CPR and the Colorado Tree Coalition. Donate now to help reach the goal of planting 5,000 trees!*
Colorado Public Radio, the Colorado State Forest Service and the Colorado Tree Coalition are working together toward a goal of planting 5,000 trees to assist with reforestation efforts throughout the state.
For each donor who contributes to CPR during this drive, one tree will be planted. This $25,000 opportunity has been sponsored by Bonnie Schriner, the Golson Family Fund, the Mistler Family Foundation and a donor in honor of Denver Urban Gardens.
The tree that your gift to CPR will plant will help achieve conservation goals, including:
- Restoring community forests after wildfire, flood and other natural disasters
- Growing shelterbelts, windbreaks and living snow fences that protect homes, cropland, livestock and highways
- Creating and enhancing wildlife habitat
- Increasing erosion control and protecting streams
- Practicing conservation that promotes clean air and water
*Unfortunately, you don't get to plant a tree personally or pick where your tree is planted. CPR relies on the expertise of the Colorado State Forest Service and the Colorado Tree Coalition to choose the best locations and trees for their reforestation needs.