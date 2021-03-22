When you make a sustaining monthly commitment or a one-time contribution, you join CPR’s membership community. Your gift supports local programs like “Colorado Matters” on CPR News and “Sing!” on CPR Classical, as well as your favorite NPR programs. Your gift will keep us moving forward together!

Evergreen Membership

As an Evergreen Member, your monthly gift strengthens and sustains in-depth news and music discovery on Colorado Public Radio. Evergreen Memberships continue without having to renew and you may change or stop your membership at any time.

Super convenient. Your annual support of Colorado Public Radio continues monthly without having to renew.

Your annual support of Colorado Public Radio continues monthly without having to renew. Contribute a set amount each month rather than a one-time gift. Make this easier on your budget by spreading your gift across the full year! You may change your monthly amount, or stop your membership at any time, by contacting Member Services at 800-722-4449 or membership@cpr.org.

Make this easier on your budget by spreading your gift across the full year! You may change your monthly amount, or stop your membership at any time, by contacting Member Services at 800-722-4449 or membership@cpr.org. We're flexible. You may use credit/debit card or bank account (double win since you don't have to update your membership with your credit card expires).

You may use credit/debit card or bank account (double win since you don't have to update your membership with your credit card expires). You make a difference! You establish that you value CPR as an important community resource for Colorado.

Already an Evergreen member and wanting to

change your monthly gift,

update your payment information, or

put your membership on hold?

Please contact us at membership@cpr.org or 800-722-4449 ext. 1.