Thank you!

Music Blocks is a new, 5-minute podcast exploring how music conveys emotions. Developed with middle and high schoolers in mind, each episode dives into how musicians from a wide variety of genres, cultures and eras express feelings in music. Learn how to explore music more deeply with Music Blocks!
