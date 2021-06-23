You can count on CPR

No one can deny it has been a chaotic and challenging year. Through it all, Colorado Public Radio has been there, providing factual reporting to Coloradans.


As we close our fiscal year (June 30), we have a goal to raise $87,000 to ensure that CPR finishes this challenging year well positioned to serve you in the year ahead.

Become a member.
Renew your support.
Add to your giving.

As a token of our appreciation, TWO trees will be planted (as part of our partnership with Colorado Tree Coalition) when you donate before June 30. *

Donate To CPR And Plant 2 Trees!